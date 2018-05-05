DURBAN - To combat endemic river pollution, the eThekwini municipality has designed and installed “trash traps and oil separation” weirs on various rivers and canals around the city, says eThekwini Municipality’s deputy head of communications Mandla Nsele.

Nsele was responding to queries about the state of the Umkhumbane River near Cato Manor, which has been described as a “ticking health time bomb”.

“The City has recognised that river pollution is a major issue and various interventions have been put in place. These interventions are comprised of both social (educational) and technical (engineering solutions).

“The pollution issue is a community, local and provincial responsibility. Joint efforts are necessary to curb this issue,” said Nsele

Nsele said vast amounts of waste ended up in the city’s stormwater infrastructure that discharges in the harbour in particular.

A task team has been formed and the city and the ports authority is currently responding to the litter issue jointly. The municipality has designed and installed trash traps and oil separation weirs on various rivers and canals,” said Nsele.

“In order not to compromise the hydraulic capacity of the existing stormwater network, these interventions are designed to operate during low flow situations only. High flows therefore are not screened by these structures,” said Nsele

“The City will continue with its various efforts in conjunction with other stakeholders to address this, but it must be noted that residents must take responsibility as well.

“We must acknowledge that litter is a problem for all and the public is urged to assist in the awareness of effective litter disposal to compliment the efforts being made by us.”

Residents have no excuse for dumping illegally. EThekwini Municipality has a number of landfill sites that can be used by residents for dumping.

He said police patrols were also “sensitised to take action” when members of the public are found to be dumping. Fines of R5000 have been issued to offenders.

“The City provides a weekly refuse removal service to 945000 households in formal and informal areas. We even distribute and collect recyclable material from households with the orange bag system that we have implemented to encourage home-owners to recycle.

“There are numerous recycling centres throughout the metro as well, and at shopping centres. There really is no reason for so much recyclable waste to end up on our streets.

“In our efforts to maintain a clean city, we urge residents to continue reporting illegal dumping to 031 311 8804 and be responsible by ensuring that their neighbourhoods are kept clean by taking care of the environment.”

He urged people to use the city landfill sites. These include:

* Bisasar Road Landfill, located on Dhulam Road, just off Electron Road, Springfield

* Mariannhill Landfill, located on Landfill Road which can be accessed from Rudloff/Abbot Francis Road off Richmond Road, Pinetown

* Buffelsdraai Landfill, located on Buffelsdraai Lane accessed from Oakford Road/Todd Street, just outside of Verulam

* Shallcross Garden Landfill, located on Das Rashan Street, Shallcross, and

* Wyebank Garden Site

SUNDAY TRIBUNE