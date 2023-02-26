eThekwini Municipality crippled by supply chain management

Durban - eThekwini Municipality’s supply chain management unit failures are said to be crippling service delivery as several units are struggling to get the required utilities to render services. The Sunday Tribune has learnt through an investigation and several sources that the municipality is battling with a shortage of supplies for repairs at its warehouses. These include car repairs, grass-cutting machines, plumbing, personal protective equipment (PPE) for Durban Solid Waste employees, and metro police uniforms.

Hundreds of the City’s cars at their various fleet depots stand idle, some requiring minor work such as tyres, disc brakes and body repairs, a source revealed. The cars include those belonging to the metro police, waste collection trucks, electricity and from the Department of Health. “At some units, they do not have printing paper. Most of the grass-cutting machines are faulty, hence the City is falling behind with its grass-cutting schedule. The plumbers have no tools to work with, and replacements in case of pipe bursts. “If you visit any of the City warehouses they are all empty,” a source said. Another source from the metro police said the issue was with the supply chain management unit which failed to process orders on time.

“As members of the metro police, we find it hard to work without a uniform. It is not safe. “Some of us paid from our own pockets to get golf shirts and add police logos on them so that we can be identified. Management is aware of that, but we are told that the issue is with the supply chain department,” the source said. The municipality suspended supply chain management head Andrew Petersen in November for undisclosed charges. It was alleged he failed to execute his duties diligently which compromised service delivery, particularly after the floods. He was placed on three months suspension. This week Petersen told the Sunday Tribune that his suspension had been extended, but no charges were mentioned, when asked. “Not back at work. No charges have been received. They’ve extended my suspension,” said Petersen.

The City did not reveal who was acting in Petersen’s position. Opposition parties visited a City fleet depot recently to establish the number of municipal cars not in use. ActionSA’s caucus leader, Zwakele Mncwango, said over 900 cars were kept at various depots waiting to be fixed. In response to the City’s supply chain management challenges, the municipality’s head of communications, Lindiwe Khuzwayo, said that in some instances delays were caused by non-compliant bid submissions, contracts expiring before renewal and local content requirements.

She said there was a contract in place for printing paper. However, there was a limited supply after the floods last year. She admitted there were challenges, but said the City had implemented measures to ensure the supply of spares and tyres. “There have been contractual-related challenges which are currently being addressed. The City has implemented interim contracts to ensure the supply of spares and tyres while the contracts are being finalised. However, it should be noted that the vehicle availability is over 85%, which is in line with benchmarks, resulting in a limited impact on service delivery,” she said.