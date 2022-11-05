eThekwini Municipality re-opens 17 swimming pools ahead of festive season

Durban - Seventeen swimming pools across Durban have been re-opened by eThekwini Municipality after being closed to the public due to faults and Covid-19 restrictions. The city announced on Saturday that the pools have been re-opened as the festive season draws closer.

Story continues below Advertisement

The Durban pools, particularly on South Beach, attract thousands of visitors during school holidays as they cater for all sizes, including kids. The re-opened pools include: Rainham, Durban North, Pipeline, Umgababa, Tiger Rocks, uMlazi D, Anstey's, Tesoriere, Tills Crescent, Arena Park, Westville, Lahee Park, Mariannridge, Chesterville, Kings Park, South Beach and Bay View. Msawakhe Mayisela, City spoksperson said the public would be informed of the re-opening of many other pools which are currently undergoing maintenance.

Other beaches that were open for swimming are: Point, uShaka, Addington, South, Wedge, North, Bay of Plenty, Battery, Country Club, Brighton, Reunion, Pipeline, Toti Main, Warner and Umgababa beaches. “The following beaches remain closed until further notice; Westbrook, Bronze, Laguna, Thekwini, uMhlanga, uMdloti, Winkelspruit and Anstey's beaches. The city is constantly monitoring water quality at all beaches to ensure the safety of residents and visitors,” said Mayisela. SUNDAY TRIBUNE