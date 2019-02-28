Durban - THE eThekwini Municipality will be spending just under R3 million towards Maskandi artist Khuzani Mpungose’s #Gcwalisa iMabhida Maskandi concert, which is set to take place in Durban at the end of March.

Mpungose’s #Gcwalisa ('Fill Up') iMabhida Maskandi concert will be the second major concert by a local artist at the iconic world cup stadium after rapper Cassper Nyovest attempted to fill up the stadium in December last year.

Mpungose wants to become the first Maskandi artist to pack out the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

In a statement, the eThekwini Municipality announced on Thursday that a report was tabled before the Full Council said the event could potentially become one of the city’s “annual world-class signature events”.

The DA opposed the item, while the IFP voted with the ANC to approve the R2.8m funding.

“It will also seek to introduce the international community to this beautiful piece of art,” said the city in a statement.

The city said supporting the event developed “a sense of legacy and identity in the minds of people”.

Speaking to IOL by phone, Councillor Nicole Graham, the DA’s caucus leader in eThekwini, said they were opposed to the funding because the city had failed to secure funding for 17 arts and culture organisations around the city.

“We are opposed to the item, not because we have an issue with the concert, but there are 17 arts and culture organisations that have not been given money promised to them by the city. These organisations, including the BAT Centre, have relied on city grants for many years,” said Graham.

Graham alleged that more than R7m had been diverted from the arts budget in December, and was used on events in the Durban Summer Love campaign in December.

“We have no problem with the city spending on these types of events to promote upcoming talent and the genre, but there is a problem if you are an established artist and you need R3m support. This is an established person that people know already, if we truly want to develop new artists, why is that money not spent in the grassroots level,” said Graham.

Councillor Mdu Nkosi of the IFP, said they supported the proposal because the “IFP and culture cannot be divorced”. He said events involving the likes of Cassper Nyovest and artists from abroad always received funding.

“People know that the IFP and culture cannot be divorced, we take maskandi music seriously as it speaks to our people and they all love it,” he said.

Nkosi said the municipality had a lot of work to do in promoting the maskandi brand of music, so that one day, a talent like Khuzani could come from the eThekwini region.

“The city has money that they spend at these places, but our complaint is that we don’t see them promoting the artists they are producing. We need to see them promoting people. The truth is that people like Khuzani come from where they come from and they become big superstars.

We in eThekwini have promoted the genre enough, we need to see artists in future that we will say have been proudly produced in eThekwini, we need make sure we do not lose talent to Johannesburg,” he said.

Sunday Tribune