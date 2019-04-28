AS THE city reels from a week of deadly floods, Durban is heading into a storm of its own making as disgruntled municipal workers threaten to sabotage the city’s water and electricity supplies. Several areas were already without water after workers in the Water and Sanitation Unit downed tools and refused to fix water pipes and sewer lines damaged in the storm which lashed the municipality last week.

These workers want their salaries upgraded from grade 4 to grade 10 - an increase of about R11000. The unhappiness was triggered when the City employed MK veterans in the same unit, but at a higher salary grade than existing employees.

Unions said it was done without consulting them and already residents in several areas have suffered water outages during the past six days.

Queen Mbatha, spokesperson for the Independent Municipal And Allied Trade Union (Imatu), vowed that their members would not return to work until their salaries grades were adjusted.

She confirmed that their members from other units such as electricity, were prepared to embark on a solidarity strike from tomorrow.

“We are not opposing the employment of MK vets, they can keep their positions because they have already signed their contracts, but our employees must also be promoted from grade 4 to grade 10,” she said.

Mbatha said Imatu wanted to ensure that every worker was treated equally.

“The employer had admitted that our members were treated unfairly, we want all our members to get a promotion.”

However, the city cannot afford such increases and is already under pressure from ratepayers who are struggling with ever increasing costs.

As of yesterday, most communities in the western parts of the city, Pinetown, Kloof, Hillcrest, New Germany, KwaDabeka and Chatsworth, reported that they had been without water for at least 48 hours. No contingency plans were in place to provide alternate sources of water.

City spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela, said the strike was still on and apologised to residents who had no water.

He said the city would consider legal action against employees who tampered with infrastructure to sabotage service delivery.

“We are very concerned that the situation is affecting residents who have nothing to do with the cause of the strike. We were expecting that workers would allow the negotiation processes to take place without interruptions in service delivery,” he said.

Mayisela said there were internal contingency plans to supply water but there were challenges as employees had blocked the tankers from reaching the areas where they were needed.

They also threatened to close other water valves if their demands were not met.

The meeting between Imatu, the SA Municipal Workers’ Union and MK vets, ended in a fist fight last week.

City manager Sipho Nzuza, acknowledged the incidents. Nzuza argued that all new recruits were employed and paid based on their expertise and qualifications.

He admitted that most of the new employees were members of MK who had undergone training for the job and would be responsible for fixing water leaks across the city.

“The unions engaged with us as to why they were employed on the higher grade than the rest of the staff, however, we did explain that the salary grade was determined based on the skills required. We have urged all the employees to return to work and their salary level can only be adjusted when opportunities arise within the area of their expertise,” said Nzuza.

IFP caucus leader, Mdu Nkosi, said ANC leaders in eThekwini should tell people that the city was now controlled by the MK vets who appeared to be given whatever they demanded.

“It is an insult that ratepayers are left without water because the municipality has chosen MK vets over them. If the ANC wishes to reward the vets for their role in the Struggle they can do that, but not at the expense of the ratepayers,” he said.

DA committee member, Heinz de Boer, said it was concerning that the mayor was quiet while workers held the city to ransom while it was trying to recover from the floods. “Many communities have had no water since the rains and striking workers are blocking tankers and repair teams,” he said.

During an emergency executive committee meeting on Friday, Mayor Zandile Gumede said she had asked for a report on the cause of the strike and what had been done.

“It is out in the public now. We must not hide any information,” she said.

Sunday Tribune