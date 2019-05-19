RUBBISH on a street during the strike. People say some of it hasn’t been picked up yet. Bongani Mbatha ANA

Durban - Residents are angry that refuse has still not been collected from their properties after a strike by municipal workers in the last two weeks. They were protesting about the salaries they received compared with more recently hired former military veterans.

Before the workers eventually decided to return, the city said private contractors would be used and various teams, particularly Durban Solid Waste (DSW), would work through the weekend to cover the backlog and ensure the situation was restored to normality.

However, in areas such as Glenwood, Chatsworth and Chesterville piles of rubbish remained on the streets.

Residents in Yellowwood Park, Glenwood, upper Highway and surrounds, have also complained about rubbish not being collected.

In Chatsworth, a road was closed after the dump site reached capacity.

Crossmoor Community Policing Forum chairperson Zain Kassim said residents had to take their waste to the dump because of the strike. Once the site had reached capacity, some began dumping rubbish on the road.

Kassim said the road had become infested with flies and maggots.

Eventually a team from DSW came to clean and sanitise the road. “But there is still a lingering stench.”

“There are more than 200 bags on the streets, not to mention the many private residences who still have kept their stinking rubbish on their properties,” said Cassim.

A Gillitts resident said DSW ignored calls from the paying public.

eThekwini Municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said that because of the high number of issues reported by residents to the city, it would take time for all matters to be resolved.

“The entire work force returned to work on May 7.

“DSW is working tirelessly to clear the backlog and assures everyone that all the areas and the city as a whole will be attended to.

“The residents’ concerns have been noted,” he said.

Mayisela said the city apologised for the inconvenience.