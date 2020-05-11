Every day we hope for the best, say Covid-19 exposed nurses in KZN

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - “They are exposed to dozens of patients and people every day. And then they just go home. Go shopping. No tests. No symptoms. They are literally the ones spreading the virus more than they’re treating it. We must lock up all the nurses, doctors, etc, in a hospital for 30 days. Then the numbers will go down. It’s the only way or... just shoot them all” This sentiment characterises the senselessness of many posts on social media, expressing disdain for health workers on the one hand and ignorance on the other, devoid of any semblance of empathy. The nature of this post aside, there is concern about the risk posed by health workers, who are at the coalface of the battle against Covid-19, to their families and communities. However, this risk, and not knowing their status, gives health workers sleepless nights too, and they wish they could be tested regularly. A Pietermaritzburg doctor, who requested anonymity because health workers are not authorised to speak to the media, said although there had been no positive cases at his facility so far, the risk of his contracting Covid-19 lingered.

It had changed his life at work and at home.

“You can’t examine a patient closely any more because physical contact has to be as minimal as possible,” said the doctor.

“When I knock off, I sanitise not only my hands but my shoes, car pedals, the car mat, the seat and the steering wheel because my shoes may have picked up something on the floor saliva, phlegm anything is possible.

“Although this is not part of the World Health Organisation guidelines, I choose to be extra cautious.

“When I get home, I leave my shoes outside, use the back door, head straight to the bathroom, soak my clothes and take a shower before I can join my family. I can’t hug my family when I arrive I wouldn’t forgive myself if anything happened to my wife or children.”

A nurse who works at a Durban clinic, like the doctor, said there was a lack of education about Covid-19 among health workers. She said as health workers, they faced a higher risk of exposure to the virus than the public, and posed a greater danger to the community.

“I may sterilise my hands when I leave work and wear a mask when I take a taxi, but my uniform is not sterilised. I could sit next to a mother holding an infant in a taxi. I could deliver a baby not knowing that I already have the virus, because we are not tested.”

She is irked by the shortage of personal protective equipment. “We are given one surgical mask to use the whole day. Ideally, when you have seen a patient who has TB, you have to dispose of the mask if it has been in contact with your saliva. However, we don’t because it is just one mask per day - and we don’t have caps, yet hair also poses a risk.”

While using public transport, she has to often contend with cold, judgemental stares from the public.

“You get home exhausted after a long day, but the work starts again. I leave my shoes outside, I change in the garage and I use a bucket to wash my uniform outside. When I go into the house, I take a shower first; even that worries me because we have one bathroom as a family, which I share with my husband, our children, aged 7 and 5, and our helper.

“People say we must toughen up because we took an oath, but we are human too, we also get scared. Our families didn’t take the oath, yet we put them at risk every day.”

She decries the lack of financial support for health workers from the R500 billion stimulus package.

A nurse who works at a tertiary hospital in Durban said, fortunately, no patient had tested positive so far, but two colleagues had. “Every time I go through the security gate, I ask myself if I should really be doing this in light of the risk. But, one can’t just quit because there is a pandemic.”

She too changes in a garage and sanitises her shoes. “I bath immediately when I arrive home, before I see my children. I particularly fear for the eldest one because he is asthmatic. It’s tough,” she said.

Another nurse, who is responsible for testing fellow health workers, said if she was not a breadwinner, she would quit. “I test staff who work in a Covid-19 ward, but I have not told my family that I do the actual testing.

“I wish people who are non-essential workers realised how lucky they are to be staying at home because we would also like to, but we don’t have a choice. Every day, we walk into a furnace and just hope for the best. I wish we could quarantine health workers, but no one cares and nothing is motivating at all.”

A Durban clinic sister broke down in tears when recounting the first day of the lockdown. She had to leave her teenage daughter at home alone.

“We were scared; that was compounded by the fact that we were not trained (for Covid-19). Initially, we were told testing would be handled by the communicable diseases team, then suddenly we were expected to test patients.

“The other day, I arrived at work and we had run out of masks, so I improvised and used a shoe cover because I have an obligation to treat patients. The patient I was going to see had TB, so I gave him a shoe cover to use as a mask.”

She found strength in supportive colleagues. They prayed together at lunchtime, which was one of their coping mechanisms. “It is messages of appreciation from family and friends that carry us through, as well as sermons. Also, we have supportive management. But, truth be told, it is God’s grace that keeps us going.”

Sunday Tribune