DURBAN: Former KZN MEC for Education Mthandeni Dlungwane was found guilty of being in contempt of court last week.

The court found that Dlungwane, during his tenure as MEC, which ended last month, had failed failed to grant Nishee Devi Khan her medical boarding, an order granted by the court in 2015.

Durban Labour court judge Squaliso Cele issued Dlungwane with a R2 000 fine or 15 days imprisonment, wholly suspended for three years, on the condition that the department of education honoured the 2015 order within the next four months.

Rashia Reddy of Jay Reddy Attorneys said that it is hoped that the sanction would secure compliance by the Department, however, if the department does not implement the 2015 order in the next four months, Dlungwane will still be off the hook once he paid the R2 000 fine.

“My client (Khan), who has already been severely prejudiced, will then have to go back to court to ensure the department complied with the 2015 order,” said Reddy.

Khan had become an alleged victim of racism at a predominantly Afrikaans school on the KZN south coast, where she worked since 2002.

She was subjected to intimidation and harassment at the institution, and in 2006, she collapsed while at school and had to be hospitalised.

Khan was diagnosed with having severe depression and her doctor suggested alternative employment.

In January 2007, she reported for duty at the department of education’s regional office but was sent home. Thereafter, she requested redeployment, which was recommended by a state doctor, but not granted by the department. Instead, she was left to”languish” at home. Her redeployment was supported by another state medic in 2009 who confirmed that Khan’s condition was work related.

Her medical boarding application was refused in 2010. By then the department were making substantial deductions from her monthly salary in spite of the sick notes she submitted.

Her salary was stopped in 2014.

That’s when she approached the Labour Court to be declared medically unfit to work.

The department indicated that it intended to oppose the application but failed to appear in court when the matter was enrolled in June 2015. Khan’s application was successful.

Nine months later, the department applied to have the decision rescinded but eventually withdrew the action.

Since 2015, the department hasn't honoured the court order, which required them to reinstate Khan’s pension and medical benefits, refund her salary deductions and pay her outstanding salary.

All she got was her salary from October 2014 to June 2015.

Reddy then applied to the Labour Court to hold Dlungwane personally liable for the implementation of its 2015 order.

In November 2018, Reddy applied for Dlungwane to be held in contempt of court because of his continuous failure to implement the 2015 order.

An interim order was granted and Dlungwane was required to appear personally in court on May 23.

Through the department’s legal team, Dlungwane was asked to make himself available at his office on February 14 because he hadn’t attend court previously, therefore the sheriff of the court was unable to serve him with the interim order.

Dlungwane was not at his office on February 14 neither did he appear in court on May 23.

During last week’s proceedings, the matter was adjourned for 10 minutes to allow the department’s legal team to contact him, but they were unable to do so.

Advocate Cindy Naidu who represented Khan in court said: “Khan has been waiting for four years for justice and a strong message needs to be sent to Dlungwane and like minded individuals."

Naidu also argued that nobody but Khan had suffered prejudice as she hadn’t received any remuneration for four years, before Judge Cele handed his ruling.

Dlungwane yesterday said the application was made prior to his appointment as MEC and would not be held accountable.

