DURBAN - Pictures of the bald-headed woman on magazine covers and newspapers since 2016 do not portray the Vindra Jaickaran Chhoteylal Moodley of today.

Moodley, 49, is to be sentenced in the Durban Commercial Crimes Court next week. She pleaded guilty to 74 counts of fraud involving more than a million rand.

The former IT teacher at Cowan House Preparatory School invoiced the school fraudulently, inflating accounts, between 2013 and 2015, and pocketed the proceeds.

Two years before that, she lied to the school, claiming to have cancer, and accepted sick leave with a full salary.

“Yes, I did those things, and I am so sorry. I will accept my sentencing and the lessons to be learnt. It’s time I tell my story,” she said.

Moodley, a tall, slender woman with long hair, became emotional in her exclusive interview with the Sunday Tribune Herald. She spoke of her life, emotional instability, and abuse by those who promised to protect her.

She gave rise to the headlines: “Mom’s big swindle” and “Cancer mom a fraudster”.

“I lied about having cancer, but how could I explain I was dying inside from years of emotional trauma? People need help if something is hurting deep inside, we should pay attention to mental health and depression. Speak out before doing something you regret,” she said.

From a respected Greytown family of five siblings, Moodley said a close relative allegedly sexually and physically abused her when she was 15. She ran away from home, fearing she would fall pregnant.

“He dragged me back and beat me with a sjambok until I bled, in front of my family, who were too scared of him (to stop him),” she said.

Moodley married the next year, but her life didn’t improve. She had a troubled marriage, and at 21 gave birth to her third child.

In 1998, Moodley and her children were kicked out of their home by her husband and left to fend for themselves.

To support her family, Moodley, who had taken computer lessons, completed her matric and taught at the Greytown Junior Primary School. She also held two other jobs.

Her mother’s death in 2000 prompted her first of several suicide attempts. But she pulled herself together for the sake of her children.

In 2004 she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer but went into remission in 2006. She was employed as an IT teacher at Wembley College at the time.

“I felt transformed. I became ‘Vinny’, a fun-loving, free-spirited mother,” she said.

By 2011, her sons were in college and Moodley was comfortable in her little Hilton home, working as an IT teacher and hockey coach at the private Cowan House school.

But that’s when her world crumbled again. The school’s staff attended a development programme “How to recognise sexual abuse in young children”.

“It was as if the story of my life was being told. I broke down in front of everyone. I was sent for therapy and had to face the person who abused me that year. He denied everything. He died in February 2012 and took his story to his grave,” she said.

Her confrontation with her abuser opened old wounds and led her to lose some of her passion for her job, she said.

“The crime started in 2013. I now fully accept what I did was shameful and unlawful.”

Given access to school funds, she inflated claims.

“I don’t know what made me do it, and I did it again, and again. Before I knew it, I was in too deep. But it gave me some relief. It was like a drug. It took away my pain,” she said.

Her anxiety caused the hair on her head to fall out in clumps.

“I needed to recover. I didn’t know how to explain that I needed a mental break. Instead, I told the school I had cancer, and even submitted false documents to confirm my illness. I don’t know why I did that, but there was so much that fuelled my behaviour,” she said.

Cowan Prep authorities learnt of her fraud in 2016.

“My son took the blame, thinking it was just one invoice. Fearing the school would discover the others, I attempted suicide again,” she said.

Moodley resigned from her position and offered to pay back the money she owed.

“But I was told the matter was going to trial. To protect my son from being prosecuted I pleaded guilty to R2million fraud,” she said.

Media reported Moodley conned good Samaritans into paying for her wedding and photo shoot, which she denied.

She said she needed to tell her story before the sentencing and now lived for her grandchildren.

“I am sorry to those who suffered from cancer as I did in 2004. I apologised to my sons, pupils, staff and friends. I am sorry for not getting the help I needed. I hope others like me read this and seek help,” she said.

Moodley said she would repay all she owed.

SUNDAY TRIBUNE