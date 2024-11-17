Expelled IFP councillor demands reinstatement

Former Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) councillor Babasha Ntuli is preparing to take legal action against the party following his expulsion from the party earlier this month. Ntuli, who was a councillor in the Msunduzi Municipality, claims that his dismissal was unjust and that the internal charges against him lacked sufficient legal standing.

Ntuli's expulsion came on the heels of accusations of misconduct including intimidation of municipality employees and inappropriate interactions with women students from the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN). He has vehemently denied the claims, asserting that no formal charges were reported to the police. Thinasonke Ntombela, the IFP chairperson for the Indlovu District, which falls under the local government’s Umgungundlovu District, has made it clear that the party took a tough stance against Ntuli's actions, which comprised various forms of misconduct.

He noted that Ntuli was internally found guilty for attacking an IFP member and for disgraceful behaviour directed at a woman working in a local clinic. Ntuli was recorded intimidating water metre readers in his ward—claiming he deserved prior notice of their presence, which he said was a requirement for councillors. He attempted to clarify his actions, asserting that he did not intimidate them but merely questioned why they did not inform him of their work schedule.

Ntuli’s version of events surrounding his interactions was a different picture from the allegations levied against him. He also claimed that he was expelled through unfair disciplinary hearings as witnesses were not called to testify against him. “I remain IFP and no one would kick me out from the party, which I joined in the early 80s,” he said.

Ntuli’s past has also been marked by political party hopping—having previously left the IFP for the National Freedom Party and then the Abantu Batho Congress. He said the charges against him was a personal vendetta against him from some party members. Ntombela stressed that the party could not allow intimidation of staff members.

He said that those actions compromised the integrity of municipal operations and demonstrated an undeniable breach of conduct expected from an IFP councillor. “Most of the charges against him were concerning incidents that happened this year,” said Ntombela. Ntombela said the IFP had rights to expel members when it was not happy with their conducts.