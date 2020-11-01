Families of Senzo Meyiwa suspects puzzled by charges against them

Johannesburg - The families of two of the five suspects who appeared in court this week for the murder of Senzo Meyiwa were puzzled by charges against them. The suspects – Muzikawukhulelwa S’tembu Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Mncube, Ziphozonke Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli – face murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of unlawful firearm and possession of unlawful ammunition charges. They were arrested on the sixth anniversary of Meyiwa’s death on Monday. But there was drama when they appeared in court on Tuesday. They refused to stand in the dock and proclaimed their innocence, saying they had nothing to do with Meyiwa’s death. According to Maphisa’s sister Sinqobile, the suspects were relatives from osuthu, Kwanongoma, in northern KZN. Maphisa said her brother called the family soon after his court appearance, denying his involvement in Meyiwa’s murder.

She said her family was shocked when her brother was linked to the high-profile case because he had already been sentenced to 25 years imprisonment for another murder matter, in 2015.

“His arrest was a fallacy. We had expected him to appeal the current sentence on a murder case after he was wrongfully arrested, his lawyer is working on that. These are just trumped-up charges which had nothing to do with Meyiwa’s murder,” said Maphisa.

Thandazani Mncube said it was impossible to link his brother Mthobisi to the murder since he was arrested in June 2014.

“We are confused about how police were able to link him when he was sentenced long before Meyiwa’s death. We are obviously shocked as a family but hoping that justice will prevail at the end,” said Mncube.

He said Mthobisi had missed his father’s funeral yesterday.

Meyiwa was shot dead in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni, at the home of his then girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo, on October 26, 2014.

In the house that day were Meyiwa, Khumalo, her sister Zandie, their mother Ntombi, Longwe Twala, Meyiwa’s friends Mthokozisi Thwala and Tumelo Madlala, as well as Khumalo’s two children.

The five accused told the court they would not apply for bail as they were already in custody for other matters.

The matter was postponed to November 27 and was expected to be transferred to the South Gauteng High Court.

Meyiwa’s brother Sifiso told the Sunday Tribune that the witnesses who were in the house when Senzo was shot were expected to attend an identity parade.

“I had a chat with one of the witnesses who confirmed that police had notified him and another of the parade. We will just wait for the process to unfold,” said Meyiwa.

He said advocate Gerrie Nel, the head of the Afriforum’s legal unit often, kept him updated on the investigation.

Meyiwa’s cousin Siya said approaching Afriforum was the best decision the family took after they lost faith in the police. He said Nel told him that the people who were in the house would make their submissions again.

“Each would be called, if there are gaps there would be trouble. There are chances of rebuilding the case with a fresh inquest. We are no longer concerned about the time frame because we need a proper investigation to lead us to the mastermind,” he said.

He also dispelled criticism that they enlisted the services of Afriforum because it was a “white” organisation. He said the ANC fought for a non-racial and equal society, it is in the organisation’s founding statement. He said his grandfather Tom was a political activist who went to Robben Island.

He said the family was also confused when police brought in the suspects who were already serving sentences. He applauded Afriforum for exerting pressure on both police and the National Prosecuting Authority.

Meanwhile Singer Kelly Khumalo has moved to quash rumours and speculation of her involvement in Meyiwa’s murder.

Khumalo, through her lawyer, said she had not been implicated nor charged in the murder and was not a suspect.

A leaked NPA document, together with a charge sheet revealed that Khumalo’s cellphone records may be obtained to determine whether she had been in contact with any of the accused.

Khumalo’s lawyer, Magdalene Moonsamy said the documents had been leaked with “malicious intent” and urged that no one interrupt the investigation process currently under way.

“Our client notes the recent developments which at this sad time allowed her the opportunity to remain private, in the best interests of herself and her children, especially that of the daughter she has with Mr Meyiwa,” she said.