Families save thousands on funeral costs during Covid-19 lockdown

Durban - Most have downscaled by excluding the slaughter of cows, caskets, catering, tents and fancy cars from their lists. While industry leaders say they have been temporarily out of business, they would recover from it. Prior to the country’s lockdown, ordinary families spent amounts ranging between R80 000 to R150 000 depending on their choice of funeral cover and additional expenses. Relatives, friends and neighbours showed up dressed to the nines expecting VIP treatment from grieving families. Bongani Ndaba, of Marrianridge, recently buried his niece who died of natural causes at RK Khan hospital.

He said the family spent less than R3000 for the funeral and were grateful for having saved much needed cash. Ndaba said most of the family’s spending went towards paying for the burial site and the rest was for feeding the few neighbours who trickled in before the funeral.

“She passed on a Wednesday and on a Friday we were laying her to rest.

“We had minimal expenses and most of our distant relatives could not attend,” Ndaba said.

He said he believed had the country not been under lockdown, the family would have spent much more.

Another family that recently buried their loved one said the usual week long preparations for funerals were not necessary.

The family had an intimate send-off which allowed them to grieve without any outsiders.

“When my sister passed away recently, we saved so much. We had no cow, no tents, no buses, no after tears, no distant relatives over a long period of time. We honestly spend unnecessary money on our funerals.”

Nkosenhle Hlophe, of Icebolethu Group, a black owned international funeral business said they had not seen an increase in termination of policies based on the lockdown restrictions in place.

He said instead, clients who had policies which included livestock and catering now had an option of receiving their meat slaughtered or they were given cash by the business to do as they wished.

“The business has not been hard hit by the pandemic because we are still doing on average 150 funerals per week. However, what has been most difficult has been reducing numbers of our subcontractors that we use for additional capacity,” he said.

“We usually hire general assistants if and when the need arises but now we are only using our full-time staff.”

He said the business, with 250000 members, had plans to double the existing number this year but their plans have had to come to a halt.

Marius du Plessis, AVBOB’s Group communication manager, said when comparing options chosen by different racial groups, black South African clients had the most expensive funeral covers but the needs of each family varied.

“A very basic funeral may cost around R10000 but many people then decide to spend more on the coffin or casket, they wish to add family cars, fresh flowers or flower arrangements, catering, house tents and as a result the costs can escalate quite significantly,” Du Plessis said.

He said even though the lockdown had changed the way they conducted business, none of their clients had cancelled citing unnecessary expenses or because of the regulations in place.

“There has not been an increase in the number of clients considering a reduction or down scaling of their funeral cover,” he said.

“Since the lockdown, the group has conducted approximately 2500 funerals.”

