Family demand closure over aunt’s sudden death

The family of a Verulam woman were baffled by her sudden death, while queuing for her Covid-19 vaccine. Ganamathie “Anitha” Ramdhunee, 62, died at the Tongaat Sports Stadium, where she had gone for her vaccination on Tuesday afternoon.

Ramdhunee’s nephew Verash Rampursat said his aunt was well before she left home. “She and my mum watched TV, had lunch together and my aunt walked around the yard. There was nothing wrong with her. She didn’t complain about anything. “She had a heart condition and had stents put in about 16 years ago. But ever since then she had no problems,” he said.

Rampursat said his aunt, who worked as a supervisor in the food industry, was retrenched last year. He said his sister had registered his aunt and mother online for their vaccination. “My aunt received a message on Tuesday morning to go between 12 and 2pm to Tongaat for the vaccine. My brother took her to the Tongaat Sports Centre and he had to wait in the car. She followed the queue.

“It appears a nurse saw her not doing well while in the line. They called my brother from outside. They put her in a wheelchair and took her to the car. “She told my brother she was not feeling well. My brother was going to take her to her doctor. By the time they put her in the car it was too late,” he said. Rampursat said when Ramdhunee left home and even walked into the sports centre she was perfect.

“We just want some closure and know what was the cause of death. We were told she was not given the vaccine so we don’t know if they had given it and it had a side effect. After waiting for two days for a post-mortem to be done we were told that no post-mortem was done and she died of natural causes. We cannot understand why it was not done,” he said. He described his aunt, who was not married, as humble, kind, gentle and willing to help anyone. Prem Balram, spokesperson for Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA), said they received a call from the family of the woman, requesting assistance at the vaccination centre.

“RUSA medics were dispatched to the scene and on arrival found the female in the back seat of a green Volvo. She was declared deceased upon assessment. “According to medical staff at the vaccination centre, the female went into respiratory distress prior to receiving her vaccination. Doctors attempted to stabilise the Verulam resident, however her condition deteriorated rapidly. “Her family then opted to transport her to a medical facility and she was loaded into a car.

“They then contacted the RUSA Operations Centre for assistance when they realised that she became unresponsive,” said Balram. Police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele, said an inquest docket was opened for investigation by Tongaat SAPS. “It is alleged that on June 22 at 3.30pm, a 62-year-old woman died at Tongaat Sports Centre. The post-mortem will determine the cause of death. The matter is still under investigation,” said Mbele.