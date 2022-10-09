Family of man allegedly killed by friend demand justice

Durban - The family and friends of a deceased young man from KwaZulu-Natal said they are still struggling to come to terms with his bizarre death, and demand justice for his life. This comes after the body of Mthokozisi Sithole, 27, from Mhlekazi in Mkhuze, in the north of the province, was found buried in the yard of his friend’s home in Mpumalanga, last week.

Sithole, who held a teaching qualification obtained from the University of KwaZulu-Natal in 2019, went missing after going to Mpumalanga regarding a job prospect. According to his relative, who did not wish to be named due to fear of victimisation, Sithole left after a friend promised him a job in another province. “His high school friend called him shortly after the contracts for assistant teachers had expired. He told him to come to Mpumalanga because he had found a job for him at a local school and should bring R1 500 to secure the position. He also sent him a fake letter of acceptance from the alleged school,” they said.

She said the family kept in regular contact with Sithole, who constantly assured them of his well being. “We spoke often, after his departure. I started getting worried when we could not reach him on his phone for four consecutive days, and that is when we became suspicious and decided to go to Mpumalanga in search of him on October 1, 2022. “We were not familiar with the place so we decided to head to Mntungwa Secondary School, where he had apparently gotten the job offer. The principal of the school denied having met him, or the apparent teaching post he was meant to take up,” she said.

The family decided to report the matter at the local police station in KwaBhokweni, Nelspruit. “It turned out that the police were actually searching for our family, after Sithole’s dismembered body was located buried in a shallow hole which was dug up to install a toilet, in the yard of his friend’s home. “Police told us that they were alerted to suspicious activity by an informant, after the suspect demanded access to the deceased’s laptop and claimed they could not ask him directly because they did not know where he was.

“Fortunately the girl who was keeping his device for him became suspicious as the suspect also had Sithole’s phone with him, and phoned the police. “They subsequently forced entry into the suspect’s room and were met with a bloody scene. They also came across an axe used to chop up Sithole. When they searched further in the yard, it was noted that a hole dug up for a toilet had been covered. Upon unearthing it, they found his body buried in the shallow grave,” she said. His body was found on October 4, 2022.

She added that they were very hurt by the ordeal and were trying to come to terms with what had transpired. Mfundo Mafuleka, 27, who was the victim’s best friend, said that he almost became a victim too. “The suspect had been calling me relentlessly last month saying he had found a job for me in Mpumalanga. Fortunately, because I knew what a shady and cruel character the suspect was, I listened to my gut feeling and declined the offer,” he said.

He added that justice was paramount for his friend, whom he described as kind, loving, intelligent and respectful. Sithole was raised by his grandmother, and was the eldest of three children. He was laid to rest yesterday, at his home in Mkhuze.

Sithole’s relative confirmed that a case was opened at Kabokweni Police Station. Numerous attempts to contact local police proved unsuccessful by the time of publishing. This is a developing story.