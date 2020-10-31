Family praying for safe return of daughter

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

DURBAN - An Empangeni family is praying for the safe return of their daughter, Thobeka Ngema who disappeared after she was offered a “special leave” by her employer who had accused her of negligence. Ngema, 22, was working as a domestic helper for the Mkhize’s family in Ngwelezane, just outside Empangeni in the north of the province. However, she mysteriously went missing on September 12 while on her way home after she was offered a “special leave by the family. According to her mother Gloria Ngema, Thobeka was sent home by her employer Nomusa Mkhize after her child got burnt by hot water. “She was asked to come back home for a short while after an incident where a child she looked after got burnt by hot water.

Thobeka was preparing to bathe the child, she had hot water in the bucket and was getting cold water to add to it when the child put her hands into the hot water and her hands were burned, Nombuso told us.

She then advised that she come back home for a week, saying she had become negligence of late.

She said she wanted her to take some time out to decide whether she still wants her job or not.

Thobeka was then offered a ride by one of Nombuso’s relatives who dropped her off near Spar Supermarket at Empangeni, that was her last seen,” she said.

She described her daughter as a shy person who had never disappeared before nor visited any other families.

On the day of her disappearance, Ngema senior said she tried several times to call her but her phone rang unanswered until it went off at midnight. Police failed to trace where her phone was ringing at the time, she said.

Ngema sr said the family was devastated as they have called to identify at least three bodies so far but none match with their daughters.

Although Ngema sr wants to find closure on her daughter disappearing she spoke of the trauma of having to wait for a Police update.

She said there was a growing number of women who went missing in the area while others were found burnt in a canefield.

“The cops keep on updating us, which comes with mixed feelings particularly when you have to go and identify the body.

They have obtained footage from Spar where her employer dropped her off but the date and time were not responding, they promise to do it again.

The cops called us to identify the body which was found decomposed in the river, it was not her.

There were also burnt human remains that were found in the canefield they called me to do DNA which we are still waiting for the result.

I pray to God for her safe return, as much as I want to find closure to be called for body identification is heart-wrecking,” she added.

Mkhize family could not be reached for comment.

She was reported as a missing person at Empangeni Police station and search continues.

Sunday Tribune