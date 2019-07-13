26-year-old South Coast man, Ashaylin Govender has been missing for over 2 weeks. He was last seen on Rocky Bay Beach in Park Rynie with friends. Picture: Supplied

Durban- It's been more than two weeks that family and friends of a 26-year-old Park Rynie missing man have been searching for him. Ashaylin Govender was last seen on Rocky Bay beach on the South Coast on Friday, June 28.

His family and friends have made an emotional plea and have grown desperate for his return.

“Our plea is really just to beg that if anyone knows anything that may help us figure out what really happened, or if anyone has seen him, to please let the concerned authorities know. It's been two weeks, and our family is in absolute anxiety and distress. Not knowing is the worst thing, said Govender's brother, Rishalan.

Govender was last seen with a group of friends at around 7.30pm at the beach, dressed in work clothing - a navy blue pants with reflector stripes and a blue T-shirt.

Rishalan described his brother as “a huge extrovert, very bubbly, very jovial, always the live wire of any gathering. He is absolutely selfless, always concerned about the needs of others before his own.”

“This is very out of character for him. He's never done anything like this before, so it really comes as a surprise. However, we have no clue as to the events that transpired prior to him going missing,” added Rishalan.

He said the police have assured the family that they are doing everything they possibly can. “They aren’t 'revealing too much of information' just to protect the sensitivity of the case and prevent any sort of jeopardy.”

Govender’s friend, Yugen Moodley said "everybody is worried and I can't even describe it. We got communities together to go out and search. The cops have been there as well with [search] dogs. A helicopter also joined the search. His cellphone was switched off the day after."

KZN police spokesperson, Captain Nqobile Gwala confirmed a missing person docket is being investigated by the Scottburgh SAPS.

“The missing person is still being sought by police. We appeal to anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact Scottburgh SAPS on 039 978 9954/1900 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.”

