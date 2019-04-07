Ebrahim Shah,77, passed away an hour after hearing his son was indicted to appear in the Durban High Court for the murder and kidnapping of Miguel Louw. Picture: Se-Anne Rall

Durban - Hours before a Phoenix father took his last breath, his dying wish was to see his son at Westville Prison. Ebrahim Shah, 77, the father of Mohamed Vahed Ebrahim, 43 - the man accused of kidnapping and murdering 9-year-old Miguel Louw - died on Thursday, a short while after his son was indicted to appear in the Durban High Court in October.

According to Shah’s daughter, who did not want to be named, her father took his final breath while pleading to see his son one final time.

She said her father’s health deteriorated as the case progressed. Although he tried to be present at all the court hearings, Shah was unable to attend the hearing on Thursday due to ill-health.

“My father would not show it, but this was killing him. On the outside he was strong for us, but inside we knew that he was finished,” she said. Shah’s daughter said the family did not believe the “lies” that were spread about her brother and believed that accusations in the media hurt her father deeply and ultimately contributed to his death.

“My father just could not handle the fact that others would believe that his son is a monster. He would hear and read everything that was being said about Vahed and say that justice would be done and that everything was now in God’s hands,” she said.

Shah’s eldest grandson, who also declined to be named, said the depression which gripped his grandfather had a strong hold on the rest of the family. “We need justice to be served so that we can all find peace,” he said, adding that they believed in his uncle’s innocence.

Ebrahim’s sister said they had appealed to her brother’s lawyer, Chris Gounden, to make a request on their behalf for Vahed to attend the funeral on Thursday evening, but nothing happened.

Gounden confirmed that a request was made for his client to see his father on the day of his passing.

“My client’s sister had contacted me and told me that her father was on his deathbed and that he wanted to see his son. About 15 minutes later I received another call stating that the father had passed away,” said Gounden.

Gounden said it was impossible for his client to have visited his father as the time frame was too short and not enough notice was given to arrange a visit.

“There is a lot of red tape and administrative work that needs to be taken care of before a visit can be scheduled.” Louw’s disappearance and subsequent death grabbed headlines across the country. He was allegedly taken from his school in Sydenham by Vahed in July 2018.

His decomposed body was found near Vahed’s home in Longbury, Phoenix.

According to the indictment, Vahed killed Louw and left his body in a bushy area in Phoenix, where it was found on September 3 while police were searching for a robbery suspect.

“The accused was known to the deceased and his family. He occasionally resided at the same residence as the deceased and would perform odd jobs around their home.

“Shortly prior to the incident, the deceased’s mother and the accused had an argument. As a result, the accused decided to kill the deceased in order to exact revenge on the deceased’s mother,” read the summary of substantial facts in the indictment.

