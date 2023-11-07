Father wants justice for child’s death

Durban — The father of a toddler who died after allegedly eating expired polony has vowed to take legal action against the company that sold the product and its manufacturer. Anthony Hadebe, 35, from KwaMashu, is adamant that his two children and other family members fell ill after eating allegedly expired Thompsons family value polony, bought from the Shoprite supermarket at the Bridge City shopping mall.

However, the lawyers representing the polony manufacturer have denied that the polony was contaminated or that it was the cause of the toddler’s death. They too will be taking legal action against Hadebe to stop him from making such claims. Hadebe’s two-year-old daughter Sinenhlanhla died on Tuesday. He claimed that he bought 2kg of polony from the store on August 15, and shared it between two households. “When I took the polony to Sinenhlanhla’s home, her mother made sandwiches for them to eat,” he said.

He said he got a call the following day from the daycare centre that his children attend, informing him that they were vomiting and had diarrhoea. He said he was told this happened after the children had eaten their polony sandwiches for lunch. Hadebe said the children’s mother also complained of having the same side effects after eating the polony. He said he took them to the clinic, and the doctor allegedly suspected food poisoning.

“I reported the matter to the management of Shoprite in Bridge City mall but was informed that it would be escalated to top management,” he said. Hadebe said he contacted the polony manufacturer which met him and gave him a complimentary pack as a token of apology but distanced themselves from the incident. “Shoprite and Thompsons started this thing. Although this might not have been intentional, I tried my best to reason with them. I will be opening a criminal case because there were five people affected,” Hadebe said.

Shoprite, in a statement, said it extended its condolences to the family following their loss. “This incident has been receiving urgent attention since receipt of the complaint in mid-August, when the supplier arranged for the product in question to be tested in a laboratory. Results confirmed no bacteria was found which could lead to any illness,” the statement said. On behalf of Gen4foods (Pty) Ltd, the manufacturers of Thompsons, lawyers R Erasmus and J Klingbiel, from Macgregor Erasmus Attorneys, said that subsequent to a complaint made by Hadebe their client had been in constant communication with him.

Their client duly instructed a South African National Accreditation System (SANAS) accredited laboratory to conduct laboratory tests on the Thompsons polony purchased by Hadebe. “SANAS provided to our client its laboratory reports which evidence, inter alia, that both the retention sample and the customer complaint sample do not have any pathogens, usually defined as a micro-organism, that causes or can cause diseases,” said the representatives. They added that their client had provided the SANAS report to Hadebe.

The lawyers said Hadebe was then issued with a letter requesting a written undertaking that he remove social media posts, and stop making any further social media posts alleging “incorrectly so” that their client’s polony product was the cause of Sinenhlanhla’s death. The lawyers said they had not received the written undertaking from Hadebe by Friday and that they too would be pursuing legal action. “Lastly, our client refutes and denies the allegations that our client’s polony was the cause of the minor child’s death,” said the lawyers.