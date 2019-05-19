Siboniso Mngadi traced her history and found a career spanning 23 years in local government

Peer, who hails from KwaDukuza (Stanger), traces her involvement in politics to her days in high school.

Inspired by uncle Kader Asmal, who left home and went into exile, she was part of a group that was accused of painting the walls of Stanger High School in red with “Down with Die Stem”.

Peer moved to Durban after she was married and it was in this city, as a young adult that her involvement in politics grew.

Her CV boasts several academic qualifications including a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of KwaZulu-Natal and Bachelor of Social Science (Honours) from the same university. She played a key role in establishing some ANC branches and held positions in all ANC structures in the province.

“My experiences under apartheid contributed to my political awareness from a very young age and it impacted on my thinking about our country,” she said.

Peer has been a part of eThekwini since 1994. In 1995 she was appointed a councillor on the Transitional Metropolitan Council.

A few years later she became the deputy mayor of what used to be the Inner West Council.

She led the ANC Caucus in the city council during 2004 and 2005.

She was appointed chief whip in 2006 and held that position for five years. She has chaired various committees and from 2008 has been a member of the executive committee (Exco). She sits on Exco as deputy mayor. There was speculation before the elections that the ANC would move Peer to the provincial legislature. But she would not comment on this.

Peer is married to a medical doctor and has four daughters.

Three of them are medical specialists and the fourth is a dentist.