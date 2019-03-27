DURBAN - KZN Education MEC Mthandeni Dlungwane had until Wednesday to avail himself for the receipt of summons from the Durban Labour Court.

If the summons was not served, Dlungwane will be arrested to secure his court attendance for a matter related to the medical boarding of a former educator employed by his department.

This was the decision taken by the court last week when he failed to appear in court yet again, last week. The matter is due to return to court on April 17.

Nishee Devi Khan, 54, was granted medical boarding by the Durban Labour Court in June 2015.

But Khan’s legal representative, Rashia Reddy of Jay Reddy Attorneys, said it had been “extremely difficult” to get the MEC to acknowledge the order and secure his court attendance.

She made the application in November for Dlungwane to be held in contempt of court, because of his continuous failure to implement the 2015 court ruling.

In the application, she also asked that if Dlungwane failed to explain his non-compliance with the order or did not appear in court, he should be fined or incarcerated. The interim order was granted by the court, and the case was set down to be heard on February 8.

However, it did not proceed because Dlungwane had not been available to receive the November judgment.

In a letter sent on February 14 to the State’s legal representative handling the MEC’s matter, Reddy wrote: “The matter on February 8 was adjourned to accommodate the MEC, not before we made several attempts to serve the order personally to him.

“The MEC’s conduct is unacceptable and extremely concerning in the light that your office advised he would be available to accept personal service on February 14 and 15.”

Reddy said it was not the first time the MEC was not available for service of the order.

“This is an attempt to delay the matter, an extreme abuse of power and an injustice to our client,” said Reddy.

Khan was a senior teacher at a KZN south coast school since 2002 but was “pushed to self-destruction and suicide” due to her experiences at the school. She became a victim of racism at the predominantly Afrikaans school.

In 2006, the constant harassment and intimidation caused Khan to collapse at the school, and she was admitted to hospital. She was diagnosed with severe depression, and her doctor recommended alternative employment.

In January 2007, Khan reported for duty at the department’s regional office but was sent home. She requested redeployment, but this was not granted, and she was “left to languish” at home.

A state medic, Dr Agambaram, recommended she be redeployed or work in an office. She applied for medical boarding in 2009, but it was refused, as was her review application in 2010.

Instead of being redeployed, Khan said she was ignored, and substantial amounts of money were deducted from her salary despite her submitting sick notes. Her salary was stopped in 2014.

She made an application to the Labour Court to be declared medically unfit and entitled to boarding, which was eventually granted in 2015.

Sunday Tribune