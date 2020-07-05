Final curtain closes on two of South Africa's greatest thespians

Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa paid tribute to the actress Mary Twala, and mother of TV personality and socialite Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung, saying the country had lost a great talent.

According to a statement from the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture Twala, 80, died on Friday morning on the birthday of her late husband Ndaba Mhlongo, also a former actor.

Mthethwa said Twala was a veteran actress who featured in many South African television and theatre productions, as well as international feature films. Last year, she received the Order of Ikamanga for her contribution to the performing arts, an honour bestowed upon her by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

“She will best be remembered for her excellent contribution to the performing arts and for creatively raising awareness on women’s health issues through storytelling. Her sense of humour and humility on and off stage have endeared her to the nation at large,” he said.

“She lived a full life. May her soul rest in peace and may her son, her granddaughter, her family and friends be comforted in this time. Take a bow, Ma’Twala,” said Mthethwa.

Meanwhile, another veteran playwright Chesterville-born Welcome Msomi, 77, died on Friday at his home in uMlazi, south of Durban. Msomi will be remembered for his famous work uMabatha, a Zulu adaptation of Shakespeare’s Macbeth, also received much acclaim.