Fire breaks out at Durban retirement home

Durban - A fire broke out at a retirement home on Durban's South Beach on Saturday afternoon but has since been contained.

The Association for the Aged’s (Tafta) John Conradie House in central Durban suffered a fire on its second floor that was subsequently extinguished by authorities.

According to Tafta’s chief executive, Femada Shamam, the fire that broke out on the second floor of the building was contained but residents required medical attention.

“A 74-year-old occupant of the room suffered minor burns from the fire and was treated on the scene before being transported to Addington hospital. Three other elderly residents were also taken to Addington hospital to receive medical treatment for smoke inhalation,” she said.

Shamam said the cause of the fire had not been established but the organisation would conduct an investigation to look into the incident.