Fire halts proceedings at Pinetown Magistrate's Court









Durban - A fire brought to a halt the wheels of justice at the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court on Monday morning. According to eyewitnesses, when a fire broke out at the courthouse around 11am, court staff and security personnel escorted people out of the building. Firefighters arrived at the scene within minutes to put out the blaze. Sibusiso Dlamini, Pinetown Fire Station divisional commander confirmed the report of a fire at the courthouse. “It was a small fire that had been started in a toilet on the first floor. We found a pile of timber in the toilet afterwards.”

Dlamini said the fire was brought under control before his members arrived on the scene.

Attorney Keegan Govender was at the courthouse when “pandemonium broke out”.

“Everything came to halt, all court matters were stood down,” Govender said.

Govender had a matter to attend to when he was asked to leave the building.

“I was seated on the Ground Floor, when I saw people running down a stairwell and raised the alarm about a fire that had started on one of the floors of the building.

“From where I was, I could see smoke pouring through the passages, in the vicinity of ''G ``and ''E `` courts.

“We were told that all matters were being stood down,” Govender said.

The ageing court building was also the subject of public attention in July when court staff threatened strike action over the “disgusting” condition of their workplace.

Complaints about a rat infestation and the poor state of the building’s ablution facilities were some of their complaints.

Sunday Tribune