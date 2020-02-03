Durban - A fire brought to a halt the wheels of justice at the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court on Monday morning.
According to eyewitnesses, when a fire broke out at the courthouse around 11am, court staff and security personnel escorted people out of the building.
Firefighters arrived at the scene within minutes to put out the blaze.
Sibusiso Dlamini, Pinetown Fire Station divisional commander confirmed the report of a fire at the courthouse.
“It was a small fire that had been started in a toilet on the first floor. We found a pile of timber in the toilet afterwards.”