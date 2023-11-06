Firefighting passion ignited at reunion

Durban — About 200 firefighters, those who are still active, retired and ex-firemen (and women) from across KwaZulu-Natal, reunited on Friday at the Munies Sports Club in Durban. The annual event was a get-together of the servicemen to continue the bond they shared, go down memory lane and impart their wisdom to the younger generation of firefighters.

The reunion, which has been hosted since the early 1980s, was previously referred to as the “Pensioners’ Party” and was held in December as a Christmas dinner. Trevor Stevens said he began his career as a firefighter at 24 so that he could earn a living, but the job turned into his passion and he worked as a firefighter for 40 years. “We have people who were firefighters years ago but they still come to this event because being a firefighter is in their blood, and even though you may not be actively working, you remain one for the rest of your life,” he said.

AT A firefighters’ reunion held at Munies Sports Grounds in Durban were Trevor Stevens (who made the fireman sculptures), Neville Russouw and Agmad Steele. Picture: Shelley Kjonstad Stevens said the reunion was special for him because he celebrated with his son, Adams Stevens, who has been a firefighter for the past 10 years. “The event used to be a Christmas dinner that only catered for pensioners. It became very expensive because only a few were able to attend. That is why we decided to open up the reunion to not just retired firefighters, but also all ex-fighters. What we get now is firefighters who might have worked for five to 30 years, too,” said Stevens. Dennis Govender who is division commander in the Pinetown region and has been a firefighter for 41 years, said the event provided an opportunity for young and old firemen to share memories and learn from each other.