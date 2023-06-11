First taste of the Comrades Marathon

Having watched the Comrades Marathon on TV as young children, today, Ela Meiring and Werner Oosthuizen will get to physically tackle the gruelling 87.701km race and be among the youngest runners. Meiring and Oosthuizen, both aged 20, are running their first Comrades Marathon.

Meiring, from Klaasvoogds in the Western Cape, believes God gave her a second chance at life when she survived an accident while training. "In 2020, I went out for my training run, and a minibus taxi struck me from behind. God granted me a second chance at life by lending me His angel wings, and this became an even greater driving force behind why I want to run Comrades as waking up tomorrow is never guaranteed in life. "I've watched Comrades since I was a little girl, but dreamt of running it since I was 13 years old. My goal upon entry at 20 isn't to be one of the youngest runners, it's because I am inspired by the historic story behind the race, but also those of the participants. If they can do it, so can I," said the student teacher.

Her aim is to finish under 12 hours. Meiring got into running after starting walking with her uncle, Francois Meiring. "I was 10 years old when my uncle quit smoking. The doctor suggested he take up walking as a distraction. I joined him for his walks in the evenings. I got bored of walking up and down the road so I started running. We entered our first 5km race that year. And we've been running ever since.

"For Comrades, I followed a training programme. I’ve also watched videos of past Comrades and read peoples comments about the route and how to take it on, like taking it easy in the first half and to go harder in the second half. My body feels good and relaxed," said Meiring. Oosthuizen, a second-year electrical engineering student at the University of Pretoria, said that since it was his first Comrades, his goal was to finish the race, irrespective of time. "This race is so unique, and you don't know what to expect until that day. I'm hoping to finish well under 12 hours. This is my first time running this route.

"I would've preferred the up run for my first, but I guess starting with the harder one would make the next one easier. I'm looking forward to just getting to know the vibe. I've run six marathons, and every time, people would ask me if I've run Comrades and that inspired me to do this race. I want to see what the fuss is about. I want to experience this spectacular race for myself," said Oosthuizen. He said when he watched the race on TV as a young boy he never thought he would take on road running as a sport. He said he would like to beat the time of the person who introduced him to running in 2018.