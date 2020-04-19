Food voucher list for 'friends of community leaders'

Durban - Families living in poverty and squalor at the Jika Joe informal settlement in Pietermaritzburg showed little concern for the Covid-19 pandemic during a government mass screening and testing programme. Instead, many were angry about not having food and worried about how their children would be fed. The KZN department of health launched a Covid-19 community screening and testing programme on Thursday as a means to manage and stop the spread of the virus within vulnerable communities. Health workers will be visiting homes throughout the province for the next few weeks and the department’s goal was to screen 139000 persons a day. Children played while loud music reverberated through small corridors which separated rows of one-room houses. Njantla Mothibisi, a mother of four children aged 4, 7, 9,12, sat outside her home wearing a leg cast. She said she was unemployed but usually sold chips to neighbours but since her injury over two months ago, she had been house-bound, leaving her unable to provide for her children.

Mothibi said she had learnt about food vouchers from the department of social development, which were meant for families unable to provide for themselves during the lockdown, but many times, her name had failed to make the recipient list because of corrupt “community leaders”.

“We use my children’s government grants but it is not much. I don’t know who to escalate the matter to because everyone wants to be in charge.”

Ntombifikile Zondi, who lives with her two children Amahle, 17, and Fanele, 14, said she had been unemployed since 2016 and survived by doing housework for her neighbours. But since the lockdown, her cupboards are empty.

Ntombifikile Zondi, in conversation with KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala, lives with her two children, is unemployed and survives by doing housework for her neighbours. But since the lockdown, her cupboards are empty. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng/ANA

She said she was also worried that the community was unable to maintain physical distancing since their homes were so close to each other.

“You can check our cupboards, they’re empty. Food voucher lists were circulated but if you don’t have friends who are community leaders, you get nothing. We are hungry because we do not have friends in high places,” she said.

Andile Zulu, a Jika Joe community leader, said when community members draw up lists for food vouchers, they don’t follow the right process and don’t involve the leadership.

“We are only consulted when there are serious problems. Nonetheless, we are resolving the issue and on Thursday prioritised the sick, orphaned and unemployed to verify their particulars and the process will continue to get the correct people on those lists.”

Ward councillor Suraya Reddy said it was her role, together with healthcare-givers in the area who were linked to the department of health, to profile families and draw up lists of names to receive food vouchers.

She said the ward also had a "war room" where all stakeholders met once a month and the meeting was also used to identify vulnerable families and drawing up lists of food vouchers.

“The list that has been going around in the past three weeks did not come from me. I want to know where all those names come from. Who has been going around taking these names?”