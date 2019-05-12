Alan Isaac

Durban - A Chatsworth soccer fanatic died on the field doing what he loved most - playing soccer. Alan Isaac, 55, died of a heart attack during the second half of a league game between Merewent Legends at Badulla Grounds in Merebank last Saturday.

Isaac, who played for the Chatsworth and District Legends Football Club, was described as a sport and fitness fanatic who was passionate about football.

“Alan was a devoted husband and the epitome of simplicity, humility and grace,” said his wife, Charmaine.

Isaac, an ardent supporter of Liverpool Football Club, dedicated most of his life to the soccer field.

He began his football career at Welmont Football Club and in his veteran years played for Township Spurs Football Club, thereafter joining Chatsworth and District Legends.

“He will be remembered as one of the greatest footballers in the Chatsworth community,” said Charmaine.

Isaac’s long-time friend and teammate, Logan Reddy said they had always joked that they would die on the field.

“If soccer was a religion Allan would have converted a long time ago. He lived for soccer and now he died playing soccer,” said Reddy.

He said Isaac’s heart attack came as a shock to everyone as he was often considered the fittest person on the field.

“Alan was physically active.

"He completed two Comrades Marathons and participated twice in the Two Oceans Marathon. We would never have suspected he would suffer a heart attack,” he said.

Reddy said Isaac was one of his treasured friends.

“It still hasn’t really sunk in that he is gone,” he said.

Isaac’s funeral took place on Monday. He is survived by his wife and three children Irwin, Shivanie and Ulay.

Sunday Tribune