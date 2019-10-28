Pretoria - A Diwali celebration in Pretoria almost ended in a violent altercation when guests from around the world were subjected to racist verbal abuse and told to go back to India.
The incident occurred in a complex close to the Union Buildings and just a stone’s throw away from President Cyril Ramapahosa’s official residence.
The group of about 60 guests were mainly expats working in South Africa and foreign diplomatic staff from countries around the world.
Pradeep Ramlall one of the organisers of the event said just after half past seven on Sunday night when they started with their Diwali firecracker display, a man ran up to them and started hurling racist slurs at the guests.
“He said we were coolies and k*****s and that we must go back to India.”