Foreign guests at Diwali celebration in Pretoria called 'coolies and k*****s'









Picture: Leon Lestrade/African News Agency(ANA) Pretoria - A Diwali celebration in Pretoria almost ended in a violent altercation when guests from around the world were subjected to racist verbal abuse and told to go back to India. The incident occurred in a complex close to the Union Buildings and just a stone’s throw away from President Cyril Ramapahosa’s official residence. The group of about 60 guests were mainly expats working in South Africa and foreign diplomatic staff from countries around the world. Pradeep Ramlall one of the organisers of the event said just after half past seven on Sunday night when they started with their Diwali firecracker display, a man ran up to them and started hurling racist slurs at the guests. “He said we were coolies and k*****s and that we must go back to India.”

Ramlall said some of the “white people and their children” were terrified and left. The man allegedly also tried to push Ramlall’s wife Rekha and assault her brother, well-known lawyer Ajay Sooklal.

At one point the man pushed his finger into Sooklal’s face and Rekha said she had to jump between the two to prevent violence from breaking out.

“He was a big-sized guy like a rugby player. He came and crushed all our fireworks,” said Ramlall.

Rekha said attempts to get the security guards to come to the scene were unsuccessful and only when her 84-year-old mom walked to the gate where the guard sat and she managed to persuade him to accompany her to the scene.

Rekha said it was an “unfortunate incident” because they had circulated flyers and the supervisor had alerted all the tenants about the event.

She said as the man left he continued with his abusive language and called her son, Dr Aryesh Ramlall the “k-word”.

The president of the South African Hindu Maha Sabha, Ashwin Trikamjee, said despite the pre-Diwali education drive there were still people who did not understand what the festival was all about.

“He must be charged criminally and go to jail,” Trikamjee said.

