Durban - A Durban policeman who was arrested and prosecuted “unlawfully”, is suing the state for more than R10million in damages.

Warrant Officer Thulani Thango, who was a member of the now disbanded Cato Manor Organised Crime Unit, is suing the state for reputational damage and embarrassment caused when he was prosecuted for the death of Sizwe Bayi.

Thango was arrested and charged with murder and defeating the ends of justice for Bayi’s death in 2012. At the criminal trial, he told the court he killed Bayi in self-defence after Bayi tried to stab him.

In court papers, Thango, who is a crime intelligence officer, said even though he was acquitted of criminal charges after he was found not guilty by the Durban High Court in 2014, he missed out on promotions due to the stigma attached to his name after the murder trial.

He said he applied for several senior posts but was not successful despite having the necessary skills and qualifications. He believed this to be because of the murder charge he faced.

“The plaintiff also claims that as a consequence of the unfounded allegations, the plaintiff has not been able to secure any promotions and will not be able to advance his career in the SAPS, as his name is associated with hitmen,” court papers stated.

Thango said he was subjected to emotional trauma and humiliation as the case drew great publicity, caused undue hardship, and led to the breakdown of his marriage.

“The plaintiff, among other members in his unit, were collectively referred to as ‘the Cato Manor Hit Squad’. Arising from the allegations and extensive media coverage, the plaintiff was ostracised and isolated by other police officers, members of the public, colleagues, friends and family,” said the court papers.

The State attorney denied the allegations or that the minister was liable to compensate Thango.

