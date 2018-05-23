Pamela Naidoo is the 2018 'Entrepreneur of the Year' for the South African Chamber of Commerce. Picture supplied.

DURBAN - A Chatsworth best-selling author is the Entrepreneur of the Year for the South African Chamber of Commerce.

The SACC held it’s annual Business & Community awards event at the Millennium Hotel in London last week with Thembi Tambo, the daughter of anti-apartheid politician Oliver Reginald Tambo attending, along with British politicians. It was not immediately clear why the awards were held in London.

Pamela Naidoo, from Chatsworth in Durban, grabbed the attention of SACC delegates who found that her work in the local and international business industry was deserving of the top ‘Entrepreneur of the Year’ award.

In 2010, Naidoo moved to the UK to work as a chemical engineer, and has since helped launch several companies, some of which connect South Africans to the world.

Pamela Naidoo with her 2018 'Entrepreneur of the Year' award. Picture supplied.

Naidoo is currently the director of four start-up companies including; Showbizbee, a TV and film company; MyShopLondon, a UK-based shopping platform for South Africans; Braai House, a South African food stall in the UK; and Nala Consulting Ltd, an oil and gas consulting firm.

Aside from heading international companies, Naidoo is a bookworm, with her book ‘Just Friends – The Ultimate Girl’s Guide to Male Friendships’ reaching Amazon’s No.1 Bestseller recently.

About her win she said: “I am privileged to be able to contribute to these important initiatives, and equally honoured to be nominated for my contribution for this prestigious award”.

