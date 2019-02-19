Former prosecutor Stacy Barnard shortly after her court appearance at the Durban Magistrate's Court. Picture: Bongani Mbatha / African News Agency / ANA



DURBAN - A former Durban prosecutor made a brief appearance in the Durban Magistrates Court to face a corruption-related charge on Tuesday.

The former prosecutor, Stacy Barnard of Umhlanga, was arrested on Saturday for allegedly pocketing R400 of the R500 admission of guilt fine paid by a motorist in August last year.





According to the charge sheet Barnard, 30, was charged with theft after reducing a traffic fine to R100 and "stealing the remaining R400".





The mother of one was arrested on Saturday and released on warning. She was based at the Durban Magistrates court and prosecuted general matters including traffic and minor drug-related offences.





Barnard, 30, was represented in court by attorney Abdul Karrim. Magistrate Kubeshni Dunn adjourned the matter to April 30 as requested by State prosecutor Danet Cole.





According to a source, who spoke on condition of anonymity , the blonde-haired Barnard asked a motorist, who faced a negligent driving charge, to pay a R500 admission of guilt fine.





"When the docket was scrutinised by National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) officials the case docket reflected R100 was paid as an admission of guilt fine whereas the motorist had a receipt for R500. She resigned from her position as prosecutor last month," said the source.





SUNDAY TRIBUNE