Former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede denies having her assets seized

FORMER eThekwini Municipality mayor Zandile Gumede has denied that assets linked to her have been seized by the State. In a media statement, Gumede said she has noted a false narrative on social media and other platforms saying the State had seized some assets linked to her.

It had been reported that the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) had seized a luxury Jaguar SUV and two properties worth R25.5 million linked to Gumede. Gumede’s spokesperson, Siphelele Jiyana, said AFU members had visited Gumede’s house once and that was on October 10, 2019. “They found nothing. No other visits have occurred since then,” said Jiyana.

He said the information to be seen in the media appeared to be efforts by certain individuals to tarnish Gumede’s reputation and they were unsure of their motives. He accused some media publications and social media accounts of not attending the corruption and fraud case against Gumede and 21 others, to provide accurate coverage of it. Jiyana said this was likely because they were aware that there was no substantial case against Gumede. “We urge the media to desist from misleading the public by reporting something they know very well is false,” said Jiyana.

He said Gumede was a citizen of this country and just like any other person she should be treated with respect and dignity that every South African citizen deserved. The National Prosecuting Authority has yet to respond. Gumede is currently on trial for money laundering, racketeering and fraud relating to a R300 million Durban Solid Waste tender. Her trial is set to resume on July 22.