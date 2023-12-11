Four years after double slaying, man still evades police

Durban — Four years after a double drive-by murder in uMhlanga, a man police believe could help them has still not been found. Strini Chetty, also known as Nicolan, is considered a person of interest who could assist police in solving the double murder of Bradley Hiralal, 34, and his girlfriend, Bilquees Hussain, 28.

Hiralal and Hussain were gunned down on December 28, 2019, on uMhlanga Rocks Drive. Two black BMW vehicles in uMhlanga Rocks Drive approached the traffic lights at the intersection of Keynsham Drive when the driver of the rear BMW began to shoot at the occupants of the BMW in front. Passenger Hussain was hit twice in the head and pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene. Driver Hiralal was hit twice in the head and once in the body. He was taken to hospital where he died.

Investigating officer Captain Rajen Balram said police had followed leads all over the country but there still was no sign of Chetty. “A reward is being offered for information on Chetty’s whereabouts. His family home is in Newlands. We have spoken to his family but they claim to have no contact with him,” said Balram. Chetty is about 1.78m tall, of medium build, with short hair and a dark complexion.

Hiralal’s sister, Nerisa, said December was a reminder of how her brother and his girlfriend were robbed of their lives. Nerisa said: “The person the police would like to question about these senseless murders seems to have disappeared off the face of the earth. “Why disappear if you have nothing to hide? Life has not been the same for my family, especially our parents.

“The person who killed my brother took away the joy from so many people’s lives and replaced it with misery. As much as everyone celebrates this time of the year, for us we just count the years that our lives have been so drastically changed since December 28, 2019.” She said Bradley had been a fun-loving, caring and thoughtful person. Her brother had met Hussain, a mother of two young boys, just six weeks before their deaths.