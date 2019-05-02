File picture

Durban - Two senior eThekwini Municipality officials and senior executive of a company doing business with the city, who spent Workers Day behind bars, were granted bail on Thursday. Robert Abbu, Durban Solid Waste’s deputy head, and the city’s supply chain deputy head Sandile Ngcobo, along with Hlenga Sibisi were arrested on Tuesday by the Directorate of Priority Crimes (Hawks) on Tuesday in connection with tender fraud worth more than R200 million.

Sibisi is the project manager of Illanga la Mahlase, a company that has various contracts with the city to remove refuse and illegal dumping in KwaMashu.

They appeared before magistrate Dawn Soomaroo at the Durban’s Specialised Commercial Court.

Magistrate Somaroo granted R50 000 bail to each of them.

The other accused in the matter which also related to the city’s “Orange Bag” programme were Mzwandile Dludla, Sinthamone Ponnan, Sithulele Mkhize, Bongani Dlomo, and Prabagaram Pariah.

They were each also granted R50 000 bail on Tuesday, while Khoboso Dlomo, 50, got R30 000 bail on the same day.

However, State prosecutor Ashika Lakan opposed bail for Abbu, Ngcobo and Sibisi and their application was heard on Thursday.

When the investigating officer in the matter, Colonel Frans Mpaki, took the stand, he told the court that one of the main reasons he arrested the nine accused was to prevent the further intimidation and harassment to State witnesses.

Colonel Mpaki said many of his witnesses were subordinates of Abbu and Ngcobo. He also named municipal manager Sipho Nzuza and the head of the City’s Integrity and Investigations Unit, Mbusi Ngcobo as his main witnesses.

The investigator eventually accepted that bail for the three could be granted provided they adhered to certain conditions.

Some of the conditions Magistrate Soomaroo ordered included that three should enter the city’s offices on Electron Road, Anton Lembede Street and Old Fort Road and have any contact whatsoever with employees in those buildings.

Abbu and Ngcobo will continue as employees of the city but they are only allowed to communicate with their direct supervisors.

Sibisi was asked to nominate a representative to communicate with the city as his company still had work contracts with the municipality.

The matter was adjourned to August 8.

SUNDAY TRIBUNE