From outdoor adventures and paint parties to fine dining

Durban — From channelling their inner Picasso with a fun-filled paint and sip party, to spa pamper treatments and exhilarating outdoor tree-top adventure courses, these are some of the choices for year end office get-togethers. While some corporates are choosing meals at five-star restaurants for fine dining, others are also looking at thanking their staff with unique experiences.

Kale Murdock, owner of Art-Is-In, said they hosted lots of year-end functions. “It is a very busy time for us, but we love it." Murdock has been hosting large paint parties in Durban since 2017, adding that every year they get busier.

"Everyone is in a great mood, because the holidays are near and painting is a great way to let loose and have some fun outside of your typical safe space. “The concept of our business is to provide casual, easy and fun painting classes to those who have never painted before and want to try, as well as give experienced artists an outlet to get out and paint while also enjoying great food, drinks and company. We are a travelling business, meaning that we come and set up anywhere, whether it be a restaurant, office or home," he said. The classes start at R300 per person, excluding food.

Art-Is-In sip and paint staff party. Rulé Bodenstein, marketing manager at Acrobranch, said after Covid there had been a trend towards outdoor activities. Acrobranch, which has branches nationally, offers aerial adventure where zip lines, Tarzan swings, nets, bridges and other fun obstacles take children and adults from tree to tree. “People want to engage and Acrobranch is popular for team building and year end functions. We arrange activities that have underlying benefits for teams in improving team work, communication and encouraging and motivating each other," said Bodenstein.

She said teams participate in two hours of fun activities. Bodenstein added that each course was specifically designed to offer an exhilarating, yet challenging outdoor experience while making their way from tree to tree via cargo nets, zip lines, barrels, rope bridges, balance beams, and more. She said at their Hillcrest and Pietermaritzburg branches they hosted around 30 team-builds each per month, from small groups to larger groups of 100 and more.

A tree-top adventure course at Acrobranch for year-end staff get-togethers. Mangwanani African Spa said their branch at Sibaya Casino was popular. Some of the popular choices for year-end corporate packages included a half-day spa treatment that includes a branded luxurious Mongolian fleece gown for R2000 and the African Revitalisation full-day treatment with a personalised Mongolian fleece gown at R2500. The plush Oyster Box Hotel in Umhlanga is one of the choices of companies wanting to treat their staff to a fancy dining experience.

A spokesperson for The Oyster Box said year-end functions were definitely back, Most people choose either a set menu or buffet option, namely the curry buffet at R550 per person or high tea at R425; or a customised menu to suit their budgets. “The Oyster Box Hotel has been busy in October, November and into mid-December with year-end events." The signature menu on The Ocean Terrace and in the Grill Room is R690 per person, while the chef’s tasting menu with wine pairing in the Grill Room costs R950 a person.

A high tea treat at the Oyster Box Hotel for staff year end functions Naven Govender, general manager of the newly opened Beira Alta at Sibaya Casino, said they already had a large number of corporates booking year-end lunches and dinners, of up to 60 people. “We have three set menus ranging from R305, R405 and R535 per person, with starters, mains and desserts. Smaller corporates prefer to opt for the alacarte menu. Companies are bringing in Christmas crackers and tinsel to ‘zhush’ up their tables and we are looking forward to seeing their big reveals,” said Govender. Deshun Naidoo, operations manager at Sibaya Casino, said a corporate year-end event last week was held in the Krakatoa Show Bar for 150 people with a rustic theme and staff participating in a fun, interactive lip sync battle.

Economist Dawie Roodt said companies’ budgets for year-end staff parties were dependent on the industry and how they were doing financially. “My sense is that companies try to let their employees have a bit of a good time. If they are cutting back on year-end functions then it is a sign that things are really tough out there," said Roodt. Tholinhla Ngcoya, counselling psychologist, said before deciding on having a staff party, one should look at staff morale throughout the year.