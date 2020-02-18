DURBAN: Angela Pillay, who was asleep when her Phoenix home caught alight in the earlier hours of Saturday, will be laid to rest Wednesday.
Her funeral procession will begin at her home on Clare Croft Place in Longcroft before the church service at the Upper Room Tabernacle on Viewhaven Drive, Foresthaven, which will commence at 11am. Thereafter, the cremation will occur at the Verulam Crematorium at 1.30pm.
Emergency workers raced to the Pillay’s home when they were alerted around 6am on Saturday.
Family, community members and some of the first emergency workers, who arrived at the home, attempted to pull Pillay from her bedroom that was engulfed by flames. But their attempts were in vain.
It is believed that she was asleep when the blaze began.