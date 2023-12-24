Gambling bandit steals treasures

Durban — Unguarded chatter at a casino led to home “visits” of older victims by their new “friend”, who drugged their tea and robbed them of their expensive jewellery. Victims were not only robbed of their valuables by Rooshendree Reddy: they also lost treasured memories, “milestone” gifts from loved ones no longer alive and family heirlooms.

Much of the treasure can never be recovered because it was melted down before being sold. Gold items like thali chains, “jimkie” bell earrings, diamond cluster rings, watches, mangalsutra chains and wedding sets were gone forever. After Reddy, 38, pleaded guilty to seven counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances at the Durban Magistrate’s Court, Radhie Archary, 81, said: “I would have preferred her to stay in jail and rot, but I accepted this because most victims accepted the money.”

Reddy agreed to pay nearly R2 million to her seven victims. Reddy visited the victims’ homes allegedly accompanied by her co-accused Aston Maistry, 30. Their matters were separated to accommodate Reddy’s guilty plea. Maistry’s trial is scheduled for next month. Archary said the jewellery items taken from her were “milestone birthday gifts”.

“They asked for tea and biscuits and she (Reddy) asked for boiled milk. While I waited for the milk to boil, they drugged my ginger tea and then helped themselves to my jewellery,” she said. Vimlagandhi Moodley, 69, also wished jail time for Reddy. “I can never forgive her. She drugged me and took my jewellery off me. I was powerless to do anything because of the drug making me feel out of my senses.”

Moodley drank tea with the pair who took turns to give her a foot massage. Rooshendree Reddy, 38, pleaded guilty to drugging and robbing older women of gold jewellery worth nearly R2 million. She recalled Reddy wore traditional Muslim headgear and was concealed by an umbrella when they arrived at her home: “I think they did their homework before visiting me and realised we had cameras at our property. “I noticed something in my tea but thought it might be that my sweetener hadn’t dissolved.

“The jewellery was from my wedding that my late husband bought.” Regional court magistrate Anand Maharaj treated all seven counts as one and sentenced Reddy to 10 years’ imprisonment, wholly suspended for five years provided she did not offend again. Reddy was also ordered to pay R20 000 into the Criminal Assets Recovery Account (Cara), aligned to the Prevention of Organised Crime Act, which is aimed at deterring racketeering and other organised crimes.

The compensation and Cara order were secured by the National Prosecuting Authority’s Asset Forfeiture Unit, represented by advocate Rajendrie Naidoo. Reddy, with assistance from her mother, has complied with the stipulation that the money be paid into the seven victims’ bank accounts, according to the value of jewellery that was stolen in each instance, before last Thursday. The State, represented by advocate Kuveshni Pillay, alleged that Maistry was responsible for tracking the addresses of the victims after Reddy gathered their personal information at the casino.

During the home visits, they would chat over beverages, with a sleep-inducing powder slipped into the victims’ drinks. The SAPS’ eThekwini District Trio Crimes Task Team was handed various case dockets and Sergeant Clifford Pillay headed investigations. Reddy and Maistry were arrested in May in Durban’s CBD. They were found with some items of gold jewellery and Reddy was found in possession of the powder.

Her legal team comprised attorney Carl van der Merwe and advocate Christo van Schalkwyk, who read Reddy’s guilty plea statement in court. Reddy, a housewife, said she had a “compulsive gambling addiction” and had to raise money to pay gambling debts and feed her “habit”. She said she needed Maistry’s assistance to commit the deeds.

Aston Maistry, 30, allegedly accompanied Reddy on the “home visits”. Maistry’s trial is scheduled for next month Reddy said she was not sure about the nature of the substance used, but accepted it would incapacitate victims. Her statement detailed her meeting with each victim at Suncoast, the subsequent home visit, spiking of drinks, robbery and the valuables taken in each instance. In motivating a non-custodial sentence, Van Schalkwyk said Reddy – who has been in custody since May – realised the wrongfulness of her actions, her husband and children had suffered a great deal and she needed medical assistance and counselling for her gambling addiction.

She has been barred from entering casinos, and it had been arranged for Reddy to get a job to repay her mother. “Her mother has gone to the ends of the Earth to secure the money,” said Van Schalkwyk. Pillay accused Reddy of “gambling with the victims’ lives” by not considering the medical impact of the laced drinks. Pillay said the victims wanted Reddy jailed, but “realised restorative justice was the way to go”.

“Reddy showed no remorse or regret and only made the plea because of the overwhelming evidence against her.” Pillay said the State reluctantly accepted Reddy’s non-custodial sentence for her “despicable and shameful” acts. Maharaj ensured that Reddy was committed to a recognised gambling rehabilitation programme before sentencing. He recognised her time in custody, her admissions and willingness to testify in Maistry’s matter.

He was also mindful that “society was peppered with shysters who took advantage of vulnerable people”, and the victims’ emotional trauma. Maharaj told Reddy her actions were “heartless, callous and premeditated” and said he deviated from a custodial sentence because of the “magnanimity of the complainants”. “Count yourself lucky they showed you mercy that you didn’t show them and that you had good counsel. You got a second chance, you won’t if it happens again. You will be in prison for a long time.”