GBV survivor gives back to community

THERE is nothing more inspiring than a person who has faced a difficult upbringing, using their life experience and all its challenges to motivate others. Snenhlanhla Ndlovu, 30, from Umlazi, has done exactly that and she is this week’s unsung hero.

Ndlovu, as a child was abandoned by her mother and was raised by her grandmother before being passed on to her aunt who would physically and verbally abuse her. Her neighbour saw Ndlovu as an easy target and often raped her, she said, until she was moved to a place of safety where she lived for two years. By then social workers intervened and moved her to a children’s home in Musgrave, where she stayed until she was 18. She completed her high school at Ridgepark College, and enrolled for a Journalism course but could not continue because she had no money. Ndlovu, a mother of two children, didn’t let being poor stop her from pursuing her goals. She decided to follow her passion of wanting to help others.

In 2016, she registered a nongovernmental organisation (NGO) Sakha Isizwe, through which she could help others. Ziyanda Zuma and Ncedo Shoba are two other members of the NGO and work alongside Ndlovu. Sakha Isizwe deals with youth and community upliftment projects, addresses social ills such as gender-based violence (GBV) and offers assistance to child-headed homes. “When it comes to uplifting the youth, we have done programmes in association with Google where they learnt how to use the internet and Google Maps, and we have also done youth camps alongside the Department of Social Development.

“With the social ills, we have done various programmes, including one where we addressed GBV. We also have an office in Umlazi where we collect unwanted items like clothing from various donors, so that we can donate to the homeless,” said Ndlovu. She said that their target recipients were abused women, children and the Youth. Ndlovu said that the assistance given towards children who headed their own homes was to alleviate the burden on the child.

She said most young women experience many challenges and that she uses her experiences with physical, verbal and emotional abuse to motivate them. “I do this because I was also helped by the community who took me out of a very troubled situation where I was always abused, and offered me a place of safety which allowed me to grow physically and emotionally. It helped mould me into someone who is confident and outspoken. Therefore, I have to give back,” she said.

She said that the organisation was self-funded through her side businesses in beauty skin care production, sauces and selling Indian cuisine prepared by herself as well as contributions from Zuma and Shoba. Ndlovu said she envisioned that her NGO would be successful and saw herself becoming the next “Michelle Obama” due to her achievements. Slindile Myeni, 42, of uMlazi, said she was a victim of GBV and was helped by the NGO. They put her into contact with professionals who ensured that she received the counselling she needed.