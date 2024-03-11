Giraffes add to natural beauty of uMngeni Valley Nature Reserve

Durban — UMngeni Valley Nature Reserve in Howick has welcomed five giraffes to the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands nature reserve. The Wildlife and Environment Society of South Africa (WESSA), in collaboration with local wildlife authorities, introduced the five longneck animals last week.

The giraffes, donated by the neighbouring Karkloof Spa, were facilitated by Wildlife Solutions South Africa, Kwawula and SRB Wildlife. WESSA is a leading non-profit organisation dedicated to advocating for sustainable solutions, conservation, championing policy initiatives and promoting environmental awareness that leads to a healthier planet. The five giraffes relocated to the uMngeni Valley Nature Reserve will enrich the biodiversity of the reserve and promote its thriving ecosystem. | SUPPLIED Sifundo Sibiya, senior manager of WESSA’s education centres including uMngeni Valley, said they were thrilled to welcome the giraffes to their reserve.

He said the giraffes are adapting to their new surroundings, adding that this signalled a commitment to enriching the biodiversity of the reserve and promoting a thriving ecosystem. “uMngeni Valley was declared a nature reserve only in 2018. We are bringing in more animals to conserve this piece of land we are managing. “At some point there is a need to balance the ecosystem and move animals from one reserve to another when we see a need as conservationists. We had relocated the five giraffes to balance the ecosystem and increase the gene pool in our nature reserve.

“To enhance the growth of vegetation, there needs to be utilisation of the vegetation. Giraffes are very tall and graze at a different level to other animals. We do have trees for food in the reserve for the giraffes that were under-utilised. With the introduction of the giraffes you are doing good for the vegetation and shaping the landscape and habitat,” he said. The five giraffes relocated to the uMngeni Valley Nature Reserve will enrich the biodiversity of the reserve and promote its thriving ecosystem. | SUPPLIED Sibiya said this would also have a positive impact on tourism. “Tourism in the Midlands is rich as we have Howick Falls, Karkloof Falls, the Nelson Mandela Capture Site and uMngeni Valley,” he said.

He said they do game drives at uMngeni Valley upon request. There are also over seven walking trails which cater for different age groups. The reserve has zebras, bushbucks, duikers, nyalas, impalas, warthogs and a leopard that roams between Karkloof Spa, uMngeni Valley and the Hilton College Nature Reserve. The presence of the giraffes “will not only enhance the natural beauty of uMngeni Valley but also contribute to the overall health and balance of our ecosystem,” Sibiya said.