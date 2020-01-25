Durban - Sanele May arrived at his homestead in the Shiselweni region, Eswatini, this week.
May, the truck driver who was involved in an accident on Field’s Hills which left 24 dead and many injured in 2013, was released after recommendations by a parole board at Umzinto Prison last month. He was then handed over to the Department of Home Affairs for deportation because he had entered the country illegally.
The news of his release was widely shared on social media on Wednesday as he arrived at the Lavumisa Border Gate. May told the Eswatini Observer, a newspaper in Eswatini, that he needed time to adjust.
He asked that he be given some privacy with his family as he had just arrived. “Kindly allow me time to adjust and maybe after that I will say something that the public may wish to know regarding my incarceration in South Africa.”
Messages of support poured in on social media for May.