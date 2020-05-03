Glenmore residents in fear as eagle swoops in on their pets

Durban - There is an unusual intruder in Glenmore, terrorising residents and making off with their pets. A crowned eagle has been on the prowl in the suburb and is believed to be responsible for the disappearance of several cats and a terrier which had to be euthanised after being dropped from the air. But Jane Chapman was fortunate enough to save Roxy, her 13-year-old miniature fox terrier, from the feathered thief. “I was cleaning the pool with my five dogs running around when I heard a loud strange noise. I didn’t know what it was until I turned around. It was the noise from the eagle’s wings.” Roxy was airborne and howling by the time Chapman charged, screaming at the eagle forcing the bird to relinquish its prey. “Thank God it was close enough for me to run to. I think it got a fright from me running towards it and dropped Roxy. Fortunately, it wasn’t from very high. My partner grabbed Roxy, who was screaming in pain.”

The couple rushed the dog to the vet after realising it was bleeding from puncture wounds.

“I was very surprised that no vitals were punctured. The eagle has been hanging around our house probably waiting for Roxy to come out again.”

Chapman said she asked around for help, but was told the eagle had more rights than her pets.

“We were told there was nothing much we can do about this eagle.

“We just want to feel safe in the neighbourhood and for others to be aware and keep their pets safe from the eagle. Our pets are on lockdown.”

The eagle moves from tree to tree in the neighbourhood leaving most to believe that it has established its territory in the area.

Alexandra Kögl, marketing and communications officer for the Centre for Rehabilitation of Wildlife, said they would not intervene.

“We don’t step in and just remove animals. There are a lot of factors that need to be considered before we remove an animal, especially if it has established a territory. Eagles mate for life so we could be tearing that bond or it could be caring for young,” Kögl said.

“We would only remove the animal if we feel there is a credible danger to the animal’s life or to the people living there.

“It is almost guaranteed that the eagle will not attack any resident.”

She said it would be near impossible to catch a healthy eagle as it would just fly away and return later.

Kögl said KwaZulu-Natal had green belts and nature reserves which were lush and inviting to wild animals.

“This bird has made its home and was looking for food. The reason it went for the dog was that it saw something small and furry scurrying, not too different from a wild hare. So residents will have to be careful of their pets and not allow them to be left unattended as they are now prey in its territory.”