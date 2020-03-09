Glowing bridge lights up lives

DURBAN: While load shedding usually spells lights out and darkness, a few engineering bright sparks used the Eskom-generated phenomenon to stir their genius. The brains trust at Naidu Consulting, a consulting engineering company with headquarters in Westville, outside Durban, got a pedestrian bridge that connects two uMlazi wards to “glow in the dark”. Through a process of extracting glow material from an imported aggregate, which was formed from recyclable material, and infusing it into the concrete, Naidu Consulting hatched the concept to illuminate the 160m-long eZimbokodweni bridge. At night, with no proper lighting, frequent spells of load shedding and criminals lurking, it was like walking the gauntlet for wards 86 and 93 residents who attempted to cross the bridge. eThekwini Municipality needed to provide a way forward and it turned to Naidu Consulting for a solution.

Devan Govender, brand strategist, said it worked with Resocrete, a specialist concrete manufacturing company and academics from the University of KwaZulu-Natal to bring the eco-friendly luminescent concrete to life.

It emerged during a community meeting that residents were afraid to cross the bridge, which spans the eZimbokodweni River, especially when it was dark.

“During a brainstorming session at the office, one of the guys stumbled upon an aggregate manufactured in France that could be useful.

“We experimented further with the aggregate until we decided to break it down and eventually infuse it into the top layer of the concrete,” said Govender.

He said they were able to achieve a brighter glow and the process did not compromise the integrity of the polymer concrete that was used.

Sindisiwe Dlamini-Shange, the ward 86 Councillor, said four people drowned in the river over the past 10 years because the previous bridge was too low and would usually be submerged after heavy rains.

She said at night people were attacked by criminals.

“We are very satisfied with the new bridge and people feel safe using it, even at night,” said Dlamini-Shange.

Msawakhe Mayisela, the municipality’s spokesperson, said they found the old bridge had been lying in the river, there were no lights and it was dangerous to cross.

“New lights would further raise the costs of the project, so a glow in the dark bridge was designed. The new bridge is sustainable as it does not need to have globes changed and there are no cables to be stolen,” said Mayisela.

Govender said they were proud of the “pilot project” that has attracted overseas interest, and now plan to adapt the concept further and implement it on future projects.

“Innovative solutions, technical excellence while empowering communities is what we are about.”

While the uMlazi bridge has earned the company much attention, Govender said its best engineering achievement was the construction of the Mabhobhane Bridge over the Tugela River, near eShowe, on the KwaZulu-Natal North Coast.

A big challenge for the local Bangindoda community was crossing the crocodile-infested river to access schools and various services on the KwaMaphumulo side of the river.

A local helped by ferrying people on his boat. When it was out of action, residents were left stranded.

The provincial Department of Transport contracted Naidu Consulting to provide a quick, economical engineering solution in an eco-sensitive area. A 330m-long and 40m-wide bridge was designed.

Govender said because of the Tugela flooding quickly, they couldn’t use scaffolding from the ground up. Instead, they brought in specially manufactured steel trusses that could be planted to obviate the flooding.

The project was completed in April 2018 and won the South African Institution of Civil Engineering’s (Saice) “technical excellence award”. It also scooped Saice’s community-based project award.

“It is a project very close to our hearts. It was a highly technical project and we employed 11 emerging local contractors to work on various aspects of this labour-intensive construction processes.”

He said the company was constantly looking to raise the bar with its technologically-advanced approach to engineering.

Govender said some of its other technologically advanced offerings included the “True Scale Virtual Visualisation” concept, which enabled clients to have a first-hand view of the finished project.

“In construction, time is money and to fix flaws is a costly process. This technology ensured faults were found before they happened,” he said.

On the growing trend of vigilante groups demanding work on construction sites, Mahendren Manicum, the company’s managing director, said:

“We engage with communities in advance. We help them understand what needs to be done, show them how they will benefit and ensure their involvement.”

