‘Go back to India’ jibe was deliberate

DA COUNCILLOR Yogis Govender said she was often criticised for her outspoken views as an opposition party member at eThekwini Council meetings, but being asked to “go back to Bombay” was worrisome and smacked of “deep-seated racist ideologies”. The jibe that has gone viral on social media was supposedly hurled by someone seated in the ANC’s camp and was yet to be identified.

Councillor Yogis Govender told to “Go Back to Bombay” at eThekwini Municipality Council meeting. Picture: Supplied “As a DA councillor, we are exposed to this type of sentiment often, especially in Council and committee sittings. “I do believe that I am the most picked on councillor. This has by far got to be the worst hate speech aimed at me. “It has caused me anguish and distress. I am a South African, born and raised here and to hear that I don't belong, that Indians don't belong here and must go back is simply appalling. But it won’t deter me,” said Govender.

She believed that the comment was not off the cuff but deliberate and timed to coincide with the tailing off on her address about the 1860 Indentured Indian monument, a slippery issue that the municipality grappled with since 2010. “I was speaking about approving money for the monument and the issue moving back and forth between the Provincial government and the municipality. “We obviously want it to happen but I questioned them about taking 15 years to get it done.”

Govender told the meeting that the only tangible thing done thus far was the sod turning ceremony for this project which happened a few years ago. “They were saying there was a dispute in the Indian community about the design. I asked them to stop blame shifting because it was decided that the design would include a male and female cane cutter which was a decision of 30 representatives from all over the province. “But a former minister brought in his own people, changed the design to the controversial slave bell and it has since become a contentious issue,” she said.

Govender said similar dithering was seen with the King Shaka statute that had three design changes. Council Speaker Thabani Nyawose has been criticised in various quarters, including opposition parties, for his “blase” reaction and carrying on with business as usual instead of making moves to identify the perpetrator. “The Speaker's response was utterly inadequate but not surprising as he often shields councillors from the ANC benches.

“He was very nonchalant and it is unacceptable that he squashed the issue as various councillors tried taking the matter further in Council. His feeble media release condemning the incident came two days later.“ Govender suspected it might have been an instruction from people higher up, due the massive backlash received.

She said the DA intends to file a motion of no confidence in the Speaker during December’s sitting of Council. ActionSA leader Zwakele Mncwango demanded tougher sanctions against the offending councillor. In a letter addressed to Nyawose, ActionSA expressed their concerns and labelled the remark “blatantly racist”.

“We acknowledge your ruling on the matter; however, we believe that this statement constitutes a serious offence that warrants further investigation. Racist statements of this nature have no place in any forum, let alone during an official council meeting, where we are tasked with serving and representing all members of our diverse community,” wrote Mncwango. He said it sowed division and undermined the principles of equality and inclusivity that councillors swear to uphold. “It is the responsibility of this council, and especially of those in positions of leadership, to ensure that discrimination of any form is neither made nor tolerated.

“It is particularly disheartening that the contributions of many Indian South Africans who, as struggle heroes within the ANC, fought against racial discrimination during the Apartheid years. “Thirty years into democracy, it is unacceptable to see such a community now subjected to discrimination from those who once fought for freedom and equality alongside them,” he said. The ANC in eThekwini also condemned the racial slur, labelling it as deeply offensive and undermining the values of South Africa’s constitution.

The party called on all public representatives to abide by the principles of inclusivity and respect, warning its members that it will not tolerate any actions or statements that threaten social cohesion or our commitment to building a united, non-racial society. The party’s spokesperson, Mlondi Mkhize also called for a thorough investigation. Nyawose condemned the “divisive behaviour” and assured a thorough investigation would be conducted.