Durban — Gogo Virginia Dlamini will get double good wishes on Monday when she celebrates Christmas and her 94th birthday. Dlamini will spend the day at home, sharing a scrumptious meal with her granddaughter.

Dlamini, from Mbongolwane, west of Eshowe, and possibly KZN’s oldest sugarcane farmer, said she was happy to reach a major milestone in her life. “I am very happy and grateful to God for allowing me to reach this age. It is through His grace that I am turning 94. I always prayed for a beautiful home and indeed, God made that dream come true. When my time comes to join Him, I will do so and leave a beautiful home behind,” she said. She has been farming for 38 years.

“Growing up, my parents were avid planters, ranging from potatoes, yams, beans and maize meal to whatever else that you can think of. I was accustomed to it from birth because I joined them on the field all the time. “I decided to turn it into a profession after my younger brother, who was already a sugarcane farmer, encouraged me to join him,” she said. Dlamini said farming was still a much-loved sector.

“Many people are still keen on farming. I see new faces of people wanting to join us almost every day. I strongly encourage the youth to pursue this line of work. It is fulfilling,” she said. Dlamini attributed her long life to a healthy diet. “I love to cook for myself. I only eat food that is boiled and that is the reason why I am still alive. I have absolutely no illness and I am fit and strong,” said Dlamini.

She described her upbringing as an average one, raised by both parents, with ten siblings. She has two daughters and “plenty of grandchildren and great-grandchildren” – and she has a message for young people. “The youth must behave themselves and carry themselves with dignity and respect like we did when we were younger. They must also eat healthy foods and pray.”