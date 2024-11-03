Going Dutch in South Africa

This book is in no way a history book, but briefly illustrates the tremendous link and influence that the Dutch brought to South Africa, especially in its early beginnings. There are few instances in the histories of nations that are as filled with turmoil, wars, hardships and a kaleidoscope of contrasts than that of South Africa. One of the icons in our rainbow of peoples is the three-legged pre-cast-iron pot, as it has the strength to hold a cauldron of potions from the country’s beginnings.

What was stirred into this broth when the Dutch East India Company (VOC) started a trading post for its merchant ships was and still remains to this day a matter of enormous complexity. To the lingering words of my first teacher, I now whistle to her ghost that the first peoples to roam these southern lands were living at the Cape some 2,000 years before Van Riebeeck landed at the Cape as the commander of a merchant vessel of the VOC. The Khoi khoi were pastoralists and the San were hunter gatherers who were called Hottentots and Bushmen by the Dutch settlers. Initially the Dutch used the Cape as a resupply post for fresh produce for their merchant vessels on route to India and the Dutch East Indies. Sporadic trade and barter did occur between the Dutch settlers and the indigenous peoples, but they were looked down upon as being native savages with spears and loincloths. Fruit and vegetable gardens were planted along the fertile slopes of Table Mountain and a fort was built for protection against the African beasts and these half-naked little savages.

A directive was sent to Commander Van Riebeeck from the Heeren XVII (or Gentlemen Seventeen), the board of directors of the (VOC) in the distant Netherlands, that none of the wild locals should be tamed and enslaved. I could well imagine that during those times of world slavery with so much menial work to be done, that Jan van Riebeeck must have punched a few holes through the mud walls of his fort. By then, in 1659, he had already planted the first vines. The Dutch brought slaves from India, in particular Bengal, Ceylon, the Dutch East Indies (now Indonesia), Madagascar, Mozambique and areas of the Indian Ocean to the Cape.

This is where is our great African pot, our cauldron of turmoil, of African uniqueness, started to cook, bother, bubble and broth – bubble-trouble-bubble-bubble-trouble. In fact, so great was the increase of slaves that by the late 17th century, the Cape Colony moved from being a settler colony to a slave colony. But, it appeared that none of the European settlers seemed to be too concerned, as we say in Afrikaans today – ‘Alles sal regkom’. (Everything will be OK). At the end of the 17th century, many of the Company’s employees were given freedom to farm on their own land and the right to move away from the settlement around Table Mountain. They were classified as ‘Free Burghers’. A census performed around 1749 found that there were 4,800 VOC employees and Free Burghers and 3,500 slaves in the Cape.

Settlers at the Cape of Good Hope were mostly Protestant Calvinists from the Low Countries, who were gradually joined by Lutherans, mostly from Germany, and the Huguenots from France. Two Oberholzer brothers from a town named Holzer in Switzerland joined the VOC ranks as soldiers in 1696. Photojournalist Obie Oberholzer who has produced a coffee table book detailing his travels in South African towns and those in the Netherlands that share the same name. Supplied. Dutch remained the official language at the Cape, whilst the tongues of the original inhabitants were sidelined and would gradually disappear.

The unique ‘click’ sounding languages of the Khoisan are now termed as being ’endangered’. In fact, only half a dozen people are still native speakers of Nllng or Nlln j !ke, commonly known by the name of its dialect Nluu. When they die, this unique language will die with them. At the beginning of the 19th century, during the Napoleonic Wars in 1806, the British Empire annexed the Cape Colony. Our great southern pot now had a British monarch, King George III, thrown into the mix with pomp and ceremony, crown and all. For many, especially the Boer farmers, this new broth of British pomp and highmindedness mixed an imperial poison into the cast-iron pot.

A major turning point in our history was reached, great for some, bad for others and unacceptable for many. Many of the Dutch farmers packed their ox wagon trains, their families, slaves, their own cast-iron pots, their guns and bibles and trekked into the open plains of the interior. The abolition of slavery in 1834 also hastened their departure. Around 14,000 Boers, the majority of Dutch descent, are believed to have left the Cape in the early part of the 19th century, in a movement called the Great Trek from 1835 towards its end around 1854. The men, women and children who set out from their farms and eastern frontier towns such as Swellendam, Grahamstown, Uitenhage and Graaff-Reinet represented only a fraction of the Dutch-speaking inhabitants of the colony. Yet their determination and courage have become the single most important element in the folk memory of Afrikaner nationalism.

Fiery, independent, conservative, with a deep protestant culture, these stoic, brave Dutch-speaking pioneers believed that they were a blessed tribe, spreading their culture and Dutch Reformed religion into the interior and converting the heathens of the wilderness. I have read references that imply that the initial seeds of what became Apartheid policies were dormant in the genes of these Voortrekkers. Whether the modern Dutch would want to believe it, their stamp of identity still lies strewn over South African history. Photojournalist Obie Oberholzer has written a unique history book by photographing towns in South Africa with Dutch names and then photographing towns or cities in the Netherlands that share those names. Supplied. My thoughts return to my little farm school north of Pretoria where our motto was, ‘Skouer aan die wiel’. This meant ‘Shoulder to the wheel’ and romanticized this so-called chosen race pushing their wagons over the mountains to their own freedom and the promised land. The Boers together with English settlers who arrived in large numbers from 1820 had already clashed with the Xhosa people on the Eastern frontier of the Cape.