Durban — Sunjith Singh, 54, the chairperson and co-ordinator of the humanitarian aid organisation Othongathi Outreach Foundation, was inspired to start the non-profit organisation (NPO) to help the less fortunate. Singh is this week’s unsung hero.

His outreach to needy folk in Tongaat began almost 20 years ago and in 2022 he decided to register his NPO. The organisation’s primary focus is on feeding the hungry and providing clothing for those in need. The team is made up of 12 members, and a large group of volunteers who assist in roles which vary according to the projects. Among the recipients of their benevolence are 72 children at the Umbhai Transit Camp in Tongaat who are provided with meals from Mondays to Fridays.

On Thursdays, 150 homeless people are given sandwiches. Singh said that distributions of at least 1000 packs of hot meals are also done once a month across Tongaat, while food hampers, clothing items, blankets and other necessities are distributed as and when they are received. He said the Othongathi Outreach Foundation also assisted their network partners with their projects and events, adding that they had a partnership agreement with Cansa, the Cancer Association of South Africa, with whom they run a cancer support group in Tongaat.

The biggest challenge for the NPO is funding, and that is achieved through the generous donations made by their regular donors, who are members of the public. “It is not easy at all because our reach is informed by whatever we have available at that particular time. However, because we are committed to making this a success we have no choice but to make it work with the little that we have,” said Singh. Their target was primarily the Tongaat community, but they were not limited to them.

“We have assisted thousands of people. Our focus area is Tongaat. We believe that charity begins at home. However, we do go out when there is a need," he said. Angela Moonsamy, 38, a recipient of the aid from the foundation, who lives in an informal settlement with three other family members, said she was forever grateful to have come into contact with the NPO. Moonsamy said that they had been very supportive and constantly ensured that she and her children were well-fed and clothed.