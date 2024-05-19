Durban — Marlon Govender has always had a vision, and that has been to help the underprivileged. So Govender and a group of friends established the Golfing Sharks Social and Development Club, a non-profit and public benefit organisation, to do exactly that.

He is this week’s unsung hero. “When we founded this organisation in 2021, our thought was that if people can afford to play golf, they can afford to give to charity. So, we use the golfing platform to raise funds for the underprivileged and for other charity organisations,” said Govender. At the beginning of the year, Govender and his team identify four projects that require their intervention and follow through on these in each quarter.

The projects include the development of children from underprivileged areas. Children with sporting abilities are identified and assisted to access their preferred sporting codes and academic careers, on condition that they perform well at school. Marlon Govender, chairperson of the Golfing Sharks Social and Development Club, is our unsung hero. | SUPPLIED The Golfing Sharks Social and Development Club also provides funding for centres that take care of patients with cancer, HIV and other life-threatening diseases, as well as raising funds for centres that look after abused women and children. They also contribute food for feeding schemes. “We try to help people grow and develop. It is not one specific thing, but many things that we get involved in. We are quite diverse in our areas and in most aspects of charity as well,” he said.

The club consists of 40 members and in order to raise funds they make contributions toward the organisation, as well as holding fund-raising events. Govender admits that not everyone wants to give to charity. “There is also the disappointment of helping charities, only to learn that the funds have been misused by those organisations or charities,” he said.

Govender said one of the challenges for himself and his team was trying to remain strong after witnessing the plight of those in need. “We constantly think about the people that we assist. We actually lose sleep thinking about the children and people that we saw and are suffering. The biggest challenge is to do all of this and try to be strong. It is easier to give money, but going there and witnessing what is happening first-hand actually breaks your heart,” he said. Govender, from Umhlanga, who is a director of a logistics company, said he was motivated to help others because of the circumstances he encountered in life. He came from a broken family and later a car accident ended his sporting career.

His aim was to continue helping the poor and downtrodden. “Our dreams and our goal is for us to continue doing what we are doing, and to have more members who will help us to reach out to those that are in need. We would also like to have a shelter where we can have a clinic and provide for people that are in need,” he said. “More than anything, our main vision is to pass on what we are doing to youngsters because we will not be living here forever,” said Govender.