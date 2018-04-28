Ndumiso Buthelezi said these were the exact words a former supervisor, who is reportedly on suspension, had said to him in dismissing him from a laboratory session while doing research for his BSc Chemistry master’s degree.

He said his graduation stunt had attracted scores of people who gathered around him to see what was written on his back. He said as orange overalls are worn by prisoners, he had worn one to highlight his having been an “intellectual prisoner”.

“For my graduation, I wished to make a statement so that all supervisors stop mistreating students who are under their supervision. The university management needs to know what we as students go through while we are under the people they hired to mentor and harness our skills to become future researchers. Some supervisors think we belong to them. Like we are their property,”

Buthelezi completed his BSc Chemistry (Honours) in 2014. Two years later he pursued his master’s in Medical Sciences Pharmaceutical Chemistry.

He said while doing laboratory research he was often maltreated.

“Insult after insult came through which really affected my performance and confidence.” The last straw was the day a professor dismissed him from the lab, calling him useless.

But his friends and mentors, Sifiso Makhathini and Hezekiel Kumalo, both Phd students at the time, came to his support.

They advised him not to quit because he had invested so much time towards his career.

Kumalo suggested he ask Professor Soliman Mahmoud (College of Health Science - Dean) to accept him as a student. A week later, Mahmoud agreed to supervise him through to the successful completion of his master’s degree.

Normah Zondo, acting Executive Director for Corporate Relations at UKZN said the matter had been brought to the attention of the university authorities..

“This unfortunate matter has been brought to the attention of the university and is currently under investigation. The university condemns any action that compromises its core purpose of serving and supporting and providing a conducive learning environment for its students,” she said.

Zondo added: “We congratulate Mr Buthelezi on achieving outstanding results under the guidance of the Dean and Head of the School of Health Sciences, Professor Mahmoud Soliman.”

