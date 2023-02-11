Grammy winner says patience and respect brings success

Durban - South Africa’s Grammy award-winning songstress, Nomcebo Zikode said that respecting one’s craft is key to obtaining success. Zikode, 38, from Hammarsdale, alongside local singer and record producer Zakhele ‘Zakes Bantwini’ Madida and Wouter Kellerman, a flautist and composer, scooped the title of Best Global Music Performance for their hit single “Bayethe” released last year, at the Grammy Awards ceremony held in Los Angeles on Sunday.

The win earned Zikode the title of second South African woman to get the award, after the late Miriam Makeba. Speaking to the Sunday Tribune about her triumph, she said that she was happy beyond expression. “I am so happy, I cannot even describe the feeling. To become the second woman in the country to earn this award is something major. Also, being the woman who was able to write and sing a hit song such as “Jerusalema” which became so big is not something small. These are all just blessings raining down on me,” said Zikode.

She said that the success of the song was a joint effort between herself, Bantwini and Kellerman, adding that her role was to write and sing the song. Zikode said that she had always had a calling to the entertainment industry, with music being her first love. “I have always had a love for the stage and always imagined myself being a singer or actress. I always told myself that even if I were not able to achieve my other dreams, I needed to see myself on television entertaining the masses, so I worked hard at that,” she said.

Zikode said that she drew inspiration from big names such as Miriam Makeba, Rebecca Malope, Whitney Houston and her absolute favourite, the late Busi Mhlongo. She described herself as shy, and as naturally adaptive and accommodating. Zikode encouraged young girls who wished to see themselves reaching greater heights, to put in the work.

“Working together, we can get further ahead than where we are as individuals. We should not shy away from working as groups because sometimes, it does happen that we miss some things when working as individuals. “I also call on people to exercise patience, because with that comes prosperity. Being humble also opens doors. Also, loving your craft opens many other doors because music is a business and so it is important for us to respect it and work hard” she said. Zikode said that her outfit for the awards was inspired by her designer, Gert Johan Coetzee’s vision to incorporate beauty, elegance and her African roots.