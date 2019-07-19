Preparations are underway for the funeral service of Pastor Sakhile Langa on Saturday at the Sahara Cricket Stadium, in Durban

Durban - Preparations are underway for the funeral service of Pastor Sakhile Langa on Saturday at the Sahara Cricket Stadium, in Durban. Organisers say it’s all systems go and gates will be open from 6am, to celebrate the life of “a great man of God”. Langa was killed last week Saturday at about 6:45pm in the South Beach area, while trying to apprehend a three men who had robbed a local store.

The eThekwini Community Church pastor and municipal employee was shot by a 55-year old robber, Jabulani Mthetwa, while two other men escaped.

Mthetwa appeared on Tuesday at the Durban Magistrate's Court, where the matter had been remanded to July 23.

Langa’s body will be viewed from 8:30am on Saturday. Organisers are pleading with those who will be attending to please make their way to the stadium before 9am, to be seated.

Baba Nzama said “we are doing a send-off of someone who loved protocol, we are asking people to please be on time and seated by 9am”.

Vusi Dube, a longtime friend and also a pastor at the eThekwini Community Church said that losing Langa, who he described as a “bubbly and positive person”, was difficult to accept.

“He was my longtime friend and comrade in the ANC, I am heartbroken,” said Dube.

The Sahara stadium can seat 25 000 and parking will be made available in the vicinity.

There are designated seating arrangements, security and ushers to guide those attending.

Prominent businessmen, politicians, religious leaders and gospel singers Thobekile Mkhwanazi, Sgwili Zuma and Phindile Phela and Ukhozi FM DJ, Irvin Sihlophe are among some of the guests expected to attend.

Aside from church, the pastor appeared on Mzansi Magic’s eHostela and often served as an MC at artists’ memorial services.

Funeral service, Icebolethu CEO, said he and his team are ready for a celebration of life and a “befitting send off”.

“We are very delighted to be part of this very prestigious event, for us funerals are an opportunity to remember those who have gone before us. We are ready to provide an experience for those here to send off their loved one on,” he added.

Mthethwa was arrested in Point Road last Saturday and is facing charges of murder, armed robbery and possession of an unlicensed firearm.

